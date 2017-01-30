 
"One Million Ideas for the Home"

Greco Home Design Opens Access to its Extensive Image Archive
 
 
BIRMINGHAM, England - Feb. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- "One Million Ideas for the Home" is the theme of the Greco Home Design stand (Hall 3-3a, Stand 3J47) as it makes its art licensing debut at the Spring Fair taking place at the National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham, UK, 5-9 February 2017.

Exhibiting for the first time, the new Country, Urban and Coastal collections from Greco Home Design are based on the extensive image archive of the company´s creative director, photographer Janet Greco.

"One Million Ideas for the Home" signifies how different iterations ranging from from line drawings to vector art, icons, paintings, and patterns can be adapted and visualised as art for greeting cards, stationery, textiles and other products for licensing by retailers and manufacturers.

Based on Janet´s extensive travels and photographic work, the archive is diverse in its origins, with images spanning over 60 cities in 15 countries. And with so much travel, the "home" theme is one that definitely resonates, as the focus is on comfort and elegance with a touch of fun in the mix.

"With 30,000 film negatives dating back to 1980, and 200,000 digital images dating back to 2002, I have not even scratched the surface yet. This has been my life´s work and I am so pleased now to be dedicating all my effort into realising the vision I have had all these years for these images," said Janet Greco.

Greco Home Design´s Country, Urban and Coastal collections offer edgy, contemporary, elegant and retro themes together with coordinating details that work together to accent the home. Dominant themes are floral, country and urban landscapes plus interesting, quirky details and fun sayings derived from her very broad definition of "home".

About Janet Greco –

In 2016, Janet completed her master´s degree in photography and design, and had two exhibitions in Barcelona. One featured her nostalgic, black and white film work of Atlantic City in the Trump 1980s. A separate show, American Rodeo, focused on more contemporary documentary work.

Janet has been a photographer since 1980. She is a native of southern New Jersey. For the past 15 years Janet has been based on the Mediterranean island of Menorca and is currently based in Barcelona.

Greco Home Design can be found in Hall 3-3a, Stand 3J47, at the Spring Fair, taking place at the Birmingham National Exhibition Center, 5-9 February 2017. www.springfair.com

Media Contact
Janet Greco
+44 207 193 5672
janet@janetgreco.com
Source:Janet Greco - Greco Home Design
