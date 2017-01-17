News By Tag
Stages Learning Materials Acquires Brain Parade, Creators of the popular See.Touch. Learn.® App
Following 20 years of success in special needs education, Stages Learning Materials is continuing its path towards fostering integrated, hands-on and digital learning experiences
Currently in use across 104 countries by more than 800,000 therapists, teachers and parents, the See.Touch.Learn tool from Brain Parade contains 4,400 pictures and 2,200 exercises developed by special needs education professionals. The learning App can be used with the push of a button or can be customized to the language-learning needs of each child.
"We are extremely excited to dive into the synergies between the Stages Learning Language Builder App and the wonderful See.Touch.Learn. App created by Jim McClafferty and his team from Brain Parade," said Stages Learning CEO, Angela Nelson. Both products use vivid photographic images to help children with autism and special needs develop language skills.
Working alongside Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapists and graduate students at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, Stages Learning will integrate the extensive Brain Parade Library with its Language Builder App. Additionally, the company is currently working on new kits that will feature a full selection of Stages Learning print and physical products that pair with custom-designed Brain Parade lessons to augment those learning opportunities with digital curricula.
"An immediate benefit to our customers is that they will now see the acclaimed Stages Learning Language Builder cards in the See.Touch.Learn. App, and Stages Learning Materials will now be able to include the large collection of Brain Parade images in its growing product line," stated Nelson. With the addition of 4,400 new images and multiple languages supported, the possibilities for both Brain Parade's See.Touch.Learn. and Stages Learning Language Builder App are virtually limitless.
In order to more closely align the Language Builder App's user experience with Brain Parade's application, Stages Learning will revamp the interface to include two modes of operation. The "Easy Mode" will allow any parent or teacher to turn on and use the App within seconds. A more extensive "Pro Mode" will support therapists and specialists, so that settings incorporating best practices for ABA therapy will be available, along with the ability to track individual student learning goals. In refining these features, Stages Learning aims to facilitate the most intuitive setup for educators utilizing both platforms.
Language Builder from Stages Learning and Brain Parade's See.Touch.Learn. are currently available for download in the Apple App Store. For more information about Stages Learning Materials, please visit www.stageslearning.com.
About Stages Learning Materials
Stages Learning Materials was founded by a UCLA-trained ABA Therapist in 1997, when autism diagnosis first began to rise. Its top-selling autism education product, the Language Builder Picture Cards, was designed to specifically meet the learning needs of the individual with autism. The Language Builder Series has become a staple in home and school programs across the world. Today, Stages offers a full range of real photo-based products as well as numerous Apps including the Language Builder App. In 2017, Stages Learning launched its Link4fun product line, a series of books, flashcards and bingo products that seamlessly link with an iPad to provide children on and off the autism spectrum with a unique and interactive learning experience. Visit www.stageslearning.com for more information.
About Brain Parade
Brain Parade is a developer of learning solutions for children with autism and other special needs. The company is the creator of See.Touch.Learn.®, an iPad application and online community, which serves as a visual assessment learning system that can be shared with others. The award-winning app provides thousands of high-quality mobile images for parents, teachers, therapists, and students. The engaging lessons can be customized, providing an effective and fun learning experience for the special needs community.
Brain Parade is an Arc Capital Development portfolio company. Visit www.brainparade.com for more information.
Jan 17, 2017