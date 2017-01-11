 
Industry News





January 2017
Brelby's Artists Escape to Fantastical Adventures in PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

Peter Pan prequel opens January 20th at the Brelby Playhouse
 
 
Shelby Maticic, Brelby Artistic Director
Shelby Maticic, Brelby Artistic Director
 
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- "Creating the magic has been the best part of the process," said Shelby Maticic, who premieres as Molly in Peter and the Starcatcher, January 20th. "I love ensemble shows for their high energy elements and reliance on one another. This is the epitome of that. It's challenging and exhausting, but incredibly rewarding. My favorite moments in the show are any time that Black Stache and Smee are interacting. Peter and the Starcatcher is a show that brings people together and allows them to be swept up in fantastical storytelling. I think that we can all use opportunities to be swept up in adventure for a night and escape the outside world."

Maticic is the Artistic Director of the Brelby Theatre Company. She earned a BS in Theatre Performance from Northern Arizona University and an MFA in Arts Entrepreneurship & Management from Arizona State University. She has been seen on the Brelby state in She Kills Monsters as Agnes, Twelfth Night as Viola, Nonfat Soy Peppermint Mocha Latte…with Sprinkles as Spirit, Playing Games as Mel, Happily Ever Once Upon as Goldilocks, Beyond Musketeers: Utopia Lost as Queen Anne, Fangirl as Sophia, Windfall as Olivia, and The Oz Chronicles as Ozma. For Brelby, she has directed The Age of Eibhleann, 12 Days of Christmas, Godspell, Through  the Mist, Oh, the Humanity!, Picasso at the Lapin Agile, LUV, Playing Games, God's Favorite, Alice's Canvas, Little Women: the musical, Little Shop of Horrors, Ghost the Musical, and Quest for Claus: the Musical.  Shelby is a member of Results May Vary, Brelby's resident improv team.

Louis Farber is the Associate Artistic Director for Stray Cat Theatre and said he's "glad to have been asked to take a turn in the director's chair for Brelby Theatre Company's 9th season." His directing credits include: MilkMilkLemonade by Joshua Conkel, All New People by Zach Braff, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest by Dale Wasserman, The TomKat Project by Brandon Ogborn, Heathers: the musical by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe, and Anything You Hear and Only Half of What You See by Ron Hunting. Performance credits include: A Vampire Tale (Scorpius Dance Theatre), Year of the Rooster (Stray Cat Theatre), Big River (Mesa Encore Theatre), Equus (Nearly Naked Theatre), The Flick (Stray Cat Theatre), Heddatron (Stray Cat Theatre), The Giver (Childsplay), The Last Days of Judas Iscariot (Stray Cat Theatre), Mr. Marmalade (NewBrave Theatre), Abraham Lincoln's Big Gay Dance Party (Stray Cat Theatre), 12th Night of the Living Dead (Stray Cat Theatre), The Play About the Naked Guy (Stray Cat Theatre), Times Square Angel (Nearly Naked Theatre), Honus and Me (Childsplay), SHOTS: a love story (Progressive Theatre Workshop - New York Fringe Festival).

Farber said the best part of the project has been "watching the ensemble rally, mesh and solidify. He said people should see the show, "because just like the "starstuff" that drives the plot, Peter And The Starcatcher has the magical ability to turn the ordinary into the extraordinary and transform an audience into a congregation of enchanted children."

Brelby partners with local downtown Glendale businesses to offer more options for audience members. By showing their digital ticket, audiences can receive 10% off of their bill at the Hop Stop Diner, 10% off of any entrée at Haus Murphy's Restaurant, and 10% off of a customer's bill at the Olde Towne Glendale (OTG) Beer & Wine Bar or the Gaslight Inn.

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER performs Jan 20-21, 27-28, Feb 3-4, Feb 10-11 @ 7:30PM and Jan 22, 29, Feb 5, 12 @ 2PM. Tickets are available by visiting the official web site at http://brelby.com/tickets. General admission is $25 per performance. Admission to PETER AND THE STARCATCHER is included in the benefits of Brelby's ShowGO subscription: http://brelby.com/showgo. The Brelby Playhouse is located at 7154 N 58th Dr, Glendale, AZ 85301.

