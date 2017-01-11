News By Tag
The IV ROOMS to open clinic in Alderley Edge, Cheshire
IV Infusions have become the secret weapon of tired or burnt-out celebrities with Brad Pitt, Madonna, Simon Cowell and Rhianna to name just a few, becoming fans. Rhianna even tweeted a picture of herself with a drip.
Now, everyone can experience the incredible benefits and improved well-being, provided by IV nutrition. Clinics around the world including the IV ROOMS in Alderley Edge, Cheshire are starting to offer this treatment to clients looking for a real body boost.
By replacing our levels through IV infusions, under the expert advice of one of our healthcare physicians, your body can be restored to its peak fitness and maximum energy performance.
Some of the IV Infusions available include IV Classic, IV Energiser, IV Age Defiance, IV Athlete/Sport, IV Detox Fat Burn plus B12 Booster and Mood Support.
The IV ROOMS are now taking appointments ready for their lauch so get in touch on 01925 661843 or visit the website at : http://www.theivrooms.co.uk
Our address is: The IV Rooms (Head Office), Renew Medical Spa, 40A London Road, Alderley Edge, SK9 7DZ
Michael Foxley
***@theivrooms.co.uk
