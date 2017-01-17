News By Tag
James Morris MP visits Advent IM to talk GDPR and the future of Cyber Security in the Boardroom
Advent IM, the UKs leading holistic security consultancy, today announced an upcoming visit from James Morris MP to their Birmingham centre on 20th of January.
"James Morris has always taken a keen interest in cyber security and digital development in business and recognises the need for the UK to ensure its security posture is robust and that with the interconnected nature of business and the digital life of commerce, small and local businesses can be holding extremely valuable information assets and these need adequate protection through their lifecycle. We are happy to welcome him back and look forward to discussing developments in security as well as the potential impact of GDPR on businesses up both local and global," said Mike Gillespie.
About Advent IM
Advent IM is an independent specialist consultancy, focusing on holistic security management solutions for information, people and physical assets, across both the public and private sectors. Established in 2002, Advent IM is a centre of excellence for security services, promoting the benefits of best practice guidelines and standards and the need to address risk management to protect against potential threats.
From its offices in the Midlands and London, its Consultants work nationwide and are members of the Institute of Information Security Professionals (IISP), The Security Institute (SyI) and British Computer Society.
Consultants are also Lead Auditors for the International standard for information security management (ISO 27001)), CESG Certified Professionals (CCP), Practitioners of PRINCE2, a recognised project management methodology widely used within the public sector, CISSP qualified and Home Office trained physical security assessors.
