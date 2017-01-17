 
James Morris MP visits Advent IM to talk GDPR and the future of Cyber Security in the Boardroom

Advent IM, the UKs leading holistic security consultancy, today announced an upcoming visit from James Morris MP to their Birmingham centre on 20th of January.
 
 
BIRMINGHAM, England - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- 2018 will see the adoption of the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the UK with its increased accountability and level of financial penalty for failure, the implications for UK businesses is clear. Advent IM has long felt that good Data Protection and security hygiene starts at the top of an organisation and needs to be handled strategically. James Morris MP will be visiting Advent IM's offices and training centre in Halesowen, Birmingham to discuss GDPR and Advent IM's new training course for senior board members and businesses leaders, designed specifically for director level individuals with little or no cyber security background. This unique course will be delivered by a director and cyber security expert, Mike Gillespie. Having an insight into not only the convoluted world of cyber security but and firm grasp of the challenges it presents to senior board members, Gillespie plans to bring the strategic skills of business leaders to bear on high quality cyber security planning and Data Protection practices to raise the UK game from the top down.

"James Morris has always taken a keen interest in cyber security and digital development in business and recognises the need for the UK to ensure its security posture is robust and that with the interconnected nature of business and the digital life of commerce, small and local businesses can be holding extremely valuable information assets and these need adequate protection through their lifecycle. We are happy to welcome him back and look forward to discussing developments in security as well as the potential impact of GDPR on businesses up both local and global," said Mike Gillespie.

Issued:  17.01.17          Ends          Ref: 20170117-Advent -VIP

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Advent IM

Advent IM is an independent specialist consultancy, focusing on holistic security management solutions for information, people and physical assets, across both the public and private sectors. Established in 2002, Advent IM is a centre of excellence for security services, promoting the benefits of best practice guidelines and standards and the need to address risk management to protect against potential threats.
From its offices in the Midlands and London, its Consultants work nationwide and are members of the Institute of Information Security Professionals (IISP), The Security Institute (SyI) and British Computer Society.

Consultants are also Lead Auditors for the International standard for information security management (ISO 27001)), CESG Certified Professionals (CCP), Practitioners of PRINCE2, a recognised project management methodology widely used within the public sector, CISSP qualified and Home Office trained physical security assessors.

Media Contact
Ellie Hurst, Advent IM.
+441215596699
***@advent-im.co.uk
