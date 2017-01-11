News By Tag
Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market - By Raw Material, End-User & Geography Research Report Upto 2022
Global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Research Report - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2015-2022
Highlighted below are some prominent market drivers and restraints:
A. Market Drivers
> Substantial increase in the demand of epoxy resins for various end-user industries
> High demand of synthetic glycerin due to increasing applications
B. Market Restraints
> Concern of regulatory bodies regarding harmful effects of epichlorohydrin on health and environment
The report covers following company profiles (can be customized as per requirement)
> Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
> Solvay
> Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Ltd.
> Spolchemie A.S.
> Osaka Soda Co., Ltd.
> Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Co. Ltd (Haili)
> Samsung Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd.
> The Dow Chemical Company
> Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group Co.
> Hexion Inc.
> Tensar International Corporation
Table Of Contents - Overview
1. INTRODUCTION
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. EPICHLOROHYDRIN (ECH) MARKET ANALYSIS
4. EPICHLOROHYDRIN (ECH) MARKET ANALYSIS BY RAW MATERIAL
5. EPICHLOROHYDRIN (ECH) MARKET ANALYSIS BY END-USER
6. EPICHLOROHYDRIN (ECH) MARKET ANALYSIS BY GEOGRAPHY
7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE OF EPICHLOROHYDRIN (ECH) MARKET COMPANIES
8. COMPANY PROFILES OF EPICHLOROHYDRIN (ECH) MARKET INDUSTRY
