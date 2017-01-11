 
News By Tag
* Epichlorohydrin Market
* Epichlorohydrin Industry
* #Epichlorohydrin
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Mumbai
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211


Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market - By Raw Material, End-User & Geography Research Report Upto 2022

Global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Research Report - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2015-2022
 
 
DecisionDatabases.com
DecisionDatabases.com
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Epichlorohydrin Market
* Epichlorohydrin Industry
* #Epichlorohydrin

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Mumbai - Maharashtra - India

MUMBAI, India - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The report Global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market (http://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/8715-epichlorohydrin-ech-market-report) Research Report - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast by DecisionDatabases.com provides the value chain analysis, market attractiveness analysis, and company share analysis along with key player's complete profiles.

Get FREE Sample Report Copy @ http://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-8715

Highlighted below are some prominent market drivers and restraints:

A. Market Drivers
> Substantial increase in the demand of epoxy resins for various end-user industries
> High demand of synthetic glycerin due to increasing applications

B. Market Restraints
> Concern of regulatory bodies regarding harmful effects of epichlorohydrin on health and environment

The report covers following company profiles (can be customized as per requirement):
> Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
> Solvay
> Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Ltd.
> Spolchemie A.S.
> Osaka Soda Co., Ltd.
> Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Co. Ltd (Haili)
> Samsung Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd.
> The Dow Chemical Company
> Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group Co.
> Hexion Inc.
> Tensar International Corporation

See the complete TOC and segmentations @ http://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/8715-epichlorohydrin-ech-market-report

Table Of Contents - Overview


1. INTRODUCTION
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. EPICHLOROHYDRIN (ECH) MARKET ANALYSIS
4. EPICHLOROHYDRIN (ECH) MARKET ANALYSIS BY RAW MATERIAL
5. EPICHLOROHYDRIN (ECH) MARKET ANALYSIS BY END-USER
6. EPICHLOROHYDRIN (ECH) MARKET ANALYSIS BY GEOGRAPHY
7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE OF EPICHLOROHYDRIN (ECH) MARKET COMPANIES
8. COMPANY PROFILES OF EPICHLOROHYDRIN (ECH) MARKET INDUSTRY

Purchase Complete Global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Research Report At: http://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-8715

Follow us on LinkedIn for our latest upcoming reports - https://www.linkedin.com/company/decisiondatabases-com

Media Contact
09928237112
sales@decisiondatabases.com
End
Source:DecisionDatabases
Email:***@decisiondatabases.com
Posted By:***@decisiondatabases.com Email Verified
Tags:Epichlorohydrin Market, Epichlorohydrin Industry, #Epichlorohydrin
Industry:Business
Location:Mumbai - Maharashtra - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
DecisionDatabases.com News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share