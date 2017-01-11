Country(s)
Remember to Include Consortium Renewals and Enrollment on Your To-Do List
Transportation providers have a firm set of rules and regulations they must adhere to, including maintaining a drug-free workforce. Federal rules require transportation employees are tested for drugs before they can begin working and are included in a pool of workers subjected for random testing. That is why it is important to include consortium renewals and enrollment on your January to-do list. Wisconsin Drug Testing Consortium (WDTC) is an Accredited Third Party Administrator that will ensure your company stays compliant with all of the drug testing rules and regulations.
WDTC is an Accredited - Certified Third Party Administrator (C-TPA) and manages a drug-testing consortium that meets your company's needs. Workers are not allowed to enter our consortium pool until we have a negative pre-employment drug test on file. It does not matter if WDTC performed the test or not. We just need to see proof of the negative test result. WDTC also requires proof that a drug test has been completed during the 12 months prior to requesting entrance into the pool.
DOT testing regulations can be cumbersome and confusing. Consortiums must maintain a pool of employees, randomly select employees each quarter for drug and alcohol testing, and put together quarterly and annual summary of the drug and alcohol tests. When you partner with WDTC, we make sure your company stays compliant.
"We work with businesses of all sizes to make sure they follow federal guidelines,"
WDTC also has convenient test collection sites nationwide and offers on-site testing so employees can spend more time working and less time traveling back and forth to complete their drug test.
In the transportation industry, drug testing for employers is an important issue. Companies must stay compliant with federal regulations. WDTC partners with transportation companies to provide affordable drug and alcohol testing and is a third party administrator for drug tests. Sign up now for your consortium renewals and enrollment in WDTC's drug testing programs.
WDTC sets itself apart by managing high-quality, convenient drug and alcohol testing processes and reasonable suspicion training for supervisors in the transportation industry. Visit our website at https://widrugtesting.com to learn more about WDTC and its services or contact President Mike Bray at mike@widrugtesting.com.
