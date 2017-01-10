News By Tag
* Health
* Fitness
* Infused
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Does This Cold Dry Winter Got You Chapped?
What if you're using all the right products, but you're still chapped? Could it be that you're dehydrated? No, I have to drink more water in the summer because of the heat. Right? It may surprise you to know that you need to consume just as much water in the winter as the summer. Now, there are obvious factors such as physical activity that need to be considered, but your water consumption from season-to-season really doesn't change much.
Having water readily available is key, so carrying a water bottle will encourage you to drink water. Sipping your h2o throughout the day decreases the "chapped-ness"
Sugary drinks offer a sweet flavor that can be comforting this time of year, but, do they hydrate? Nope! So mix it up, experiment, and infuse your water naturally this winter. Infused water or detox water is an easy way to help you avoid sugary, unhealthy drinks and an infuser water bottle or detox water bottle allows you to carry your water with you all day.
Last, as a preventative measure for all you "lip lickers" out there, you're going to need to stop that. Our saliva actually contains acids to break down food so while licking your lips may provide momentary relief, it just makes things worse.
Remember, dry lips won't help you seal the deal with your Tinder matches.
https://www.pressabottle.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse