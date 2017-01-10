News By Tag
Better Off Dead, Phantasm Stars to Appear at Horror Realm Con 17
Diane Franklin & Reggie Bannister head cast of 80's & 90's film guests
This year's show brings an interesting mix of actors from some of horror fans' favorite 80's and 90's films, including:
· - Diane Franklin – Ms. Franklin is an actress and producer best known for the role of foreign exchange student Monique in the 1985 teenage comedy "Better Off Dead". She has also appeared in "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" and horror films "Amityville II: The Possession" and "TerrorVision"
· - Reggie Bannister – Musician, actor, screenwriter and activist Reggie Bannister is best known for his starring role as the intrepid ice cream vendor-turned hero in the action-horror series, "Phantasm" (I through IV). His career spans over 40 years in television, film and entertainment with a varied background that includes writing, acting and music. Joining Mr. Bannister is his wife, Gigi "Fast Elk" Bannister, director/actress/
· - Jill Schoelen - Jill Schoelen's acting career began on "The Best of Times", a TV pilot which starred Crispin Glover and Nicholas Cage. She then appeared in the films "DC Cab" and "Thunder Alley", before finding a niche in 80s horror films including Wes Craven's TV movie "Chiller", "The Stepfather", "Popcorn" and "Cutting Class".
· - Brinke Stevens – An actress, model, writer and producer who is the quintessential "Scream Queen", Brinke Stevens has appeared in more than 150 horror films, including "Slumber Party Massacre" and "Sorority Babes in the Slimeball Bowl-O-Rama"
Other guests include:
· - Allan Trautman – actor & puppeteer best known to horror fans as Tarman in "Return of the Living Dead", puppeteer for Mr. Floppy in TV's "Unhappily Ever After", and voice actor in "The Jungle Book"
· - William Butler – writer, director and actor known for "Night of the Living Dead (1990)", "Texas Chainsaw Massacre III", "Gingerdead Man 2: Passion of the Crust" and "Gingerdead Man 3: Saturday Night Cleaver"
· - Suzanne Snyder – "Killer Klowns from Outer Space", "Seinfeld", "Weird Science", "Night of the Creeps"
· - Tuesday Knight – actress & singer of the title theme for "Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master"
· - Tiffany Shepis – returning fan favorite who has appeared in many films including "Sharknado 2: The Second One", "Tales of Halloween", "Nightmare Man"
The convention features a 10,000 square foot dealer room with vendors selling horror themed merchandise such as DVDs, collectible figures, t-shirts, posters, jewelry and clothing; a film program; celebrity Q&A sessions; costume and tattoo contests and parties.
Tickets are $100 for VIP, $40 for weekend, $15 for Friday, $20 for Saturday and $10 for Sunday. Active duty military and veterans receive one free single day admission with valid ID. Children 12 and under are free with an adult admission. Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance online through Showclix at www.showclix.com/
The convention returns to the Double Tree by Hilton Pittsburgh Green Tree hotel, located at 500 Mansfield Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. The hotel features ample free parking, an indoor pool & whirlpool and on-site convenience store/snack shop. A special group room rate of $109 plus tax per night is being offered. Details are available at www.horrorrealmcon.com.
This year's convention is sponsored in part by Pop Culture Comics, a family-owned business in Pittsburgh located on Mt Royal Boulevard, offering a range of new and second-hand pop culture merchandise and comic books. They are an authorized retailer for DC Comics, Marvel, Dark Horse Comics, NECA, Mezco Toyz and more. Founded with an enthusiasm for the 1980s, Pop Culture Comics hopes to become your go-to shop for both new and old collectibles, trades, toys, original movie posters, and comics. Visit their web site at www.buypopculture.com.
For more information, please visit www.horrorrealmcon.com.
Sandy Stuhlfire
***@horrorrealmcon.com
