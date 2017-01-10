Country(s)
Industry News
MECA Works to Build Precision Machine Parts in Collaboration with Customers
MECA's ability to manufacture precision machine parts makes it a trusted supply source for customers throughout the converting industry spectrum.
"Our customers know they can bring virtually any challenge to our engineering and production teams and come away with a satisfactory result," said Pete Eggen, Technical Director at MECA. "We have the expertise and technology to provide solutions that minimize downtime and keep machines running."
MECA specializes in designing custom machine parts with almost infinite flexibility at its Green Bay, Wisconsin, plant. Manufacturing precision machine parts is a major component of MECA's reputation for high-quality custom fabrication in Wisconsin.
"We are investing in new tools for our ever-expanding facility to ensure we can meet demand and improve our lead times," Eggen said. "We collaborate with our customers to develop custom components that meet their application needs. Our team takes pride in meeting turnaround times that might be out of reach for other suppliers."
Advanced Computer Numerical Control (CNC) milling machines and turning centers precisely control machining operations. CNC machines enable MECA technicians to achieve exceptionally tight tolerances on machine parts of all sizes. CNC machining provides the ability for repeatable production capabilities, ensuring each part in current and future orders is identical.
A leading manufacturer for the converting industry throughout the Americas, MECA focuses on supplying high-quality rolls, sleeves and machine parts while providing customers with maximum return on investment.
About MECA
MECA is an innovative engineering provider and manufacturer of tight tolerance machined components, gears, precision vacuum rollers, composite plate and bridge sleeves, aluminum and carbon fiber anilox sleeves, and mechanically engraved cylinders for the industrial printing, coating and web converting industries. The company employs more than 55 people at its facility in Green Bay, Wisconsin (USA).
For more information about MECA's design and manufacturing capabilities, call Pete Eggen, Technical Director, at 920-336-7382 or visit https://www.mecagb.com/
