Announcing Process Runner Enterprise – Delivering enhanced User Experience, New Features & Updates
Enhanced User Interface
This new release of Process Runner Enterprise unveils a new look to Process Runner which is a Microsoft-inspired Office-like experience offering flat intuitive design elements. Innowera's Process Runner was first introduced in 2008, and today is considered globally as the leading technology for Excel to SAP data automation and management. With today's announcement of Process Runner Enterprise, users can take advantage of the all-new enhanced user experience as well as added processing automation power, productivity and convenient features and updates. The new UX features the working content by minimizing non-essential elements, highlighting the key content for managing SAP data to give you a better customer experience (CX).
New Features
The leader in Customer experience and improving productivity across SAP user base, Innowera is also adding to this new look some advanced features to further enhance the functionality of the Process Runner.
With Innowera's affinity for connecting SAP users to the most popular leading desktop products that business users use every day, including Microsoft Excel, Email, SharePoint and more, this latest release is a natural extension to these productivity tools. Users will experience the same look and feel of the most popular desktop products like Microsoft Office Suite to reduce the learning curve and offer a great user experience.
Over 500 new features and updates are packed into this new release. A few other highlights include:
· Over 1400+ ready to use templates available from our secure Innowera cloud store
· Connecting Salesforce, JIRA and more
· Enhanced S/4HANA and SAP GUI 7.4 support
· Support for SAP Digital Signature
· Hybrid Parallelism - a fancy way to say we have more processing power to accelerate business.
"Process Runner Enterprise is the result of customer feedback and Innowera's relentless pursuit to deliver the best and latest in this space," said Mickey Shah, Founder and Chief Solutions Architect for Innowera. "Enterprises of today are connected to SAP, Salesforce, JIRA, IoT and many other systems and technologies. We are integrating these systems directly with your end user without needing traditional, long implementation cycles. Process Runner Enterprise shall prove as a stepping stone in the future of SAP computing."
"At Innowera we take huge pride in the first class customer support that we provide, and we do everything we can to ensure that our service quality exceeds industry standard," says Sanjiv, Director of Operations & Delivery. "It means we're doing the right things for our customers."
Sanjiv added, "While we are excited to let the world see our new look and functionality of Process Runner, it's the same Innowera behind the scenes that is known for outstanding product support and friendly customer service."
A recent independent study of customers that used Innowera products revealed an incredible enthusiasm for Innowera products. Innowera received an unusual 100% Satisfaction and 100% Recommend rating from its customers.
Click links below to learn more about Innowera and Process Runner Enterprise's other new features:
http://www.innowera.com/
About Innowera
Innowera, is a leading global software provider that empowers business users with agile data management productivity tools to make SAP easier at all levels of business – driving time efficiencies with automation and lowering costs.
As an SAP partner with a highly ranked support organization, we're focused on innovation with SAP and a trusted advisor in the design, implementation and support of our clients' solutions. With offices in North America and Europe, and a worldwide partner network, Innowera can deliver customer success around the globe.
SAP, S/4HANA and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/
