JWJCSA Presents The Black Composers Concert®

Celebrating the diverse & noteworthy contributions of composers of African descent to the fine art of music.

• Washington - District of Columbia - US WASHINGTON - Jan. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- On February 18 at 3:00 p.m., the James Weldon Johnson Community School of the Arts (JWJCSA) will present the annual Black Composers Concert®, a concert celebrating the rich and diverse contributions of composers of African descent to the fine art of music. Past concerts have featured some of the finest classical, jazz, Gospel, and sacred music from the early 20th century masters of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Margaret Bonds, William Grant Still, and Duke Ellington to current contemporaries including Richard Smallwood. The concert will be held at the Historic Paul Laurence Dunbar Senior High School, 101 N Street NW, Washington, DC 20001 hosted by the Dunbar Alumni Federation. This concert is free and open to the public.

"I am excited to participate in such a wonderful concert that promises to be engaging, uplifting, and inspirational" said Pianist Karen Egypt.





ABOUT THE JAMES WELDON JOHNSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF THE ARTS



The James Weldon Johnson Community School of the Arts (JWJCSA) was established to provide opportunities for children, adults, and families to study and enjoy the arts in an uplifting and nurturing environment that welcomes people of all backgrounds and abilities. Instruction is provided by artists trained at some of the renowned institutions in the world who are professionals active in their field(s) of expertise.



Dedicated to the memory of the renowned writer and educator James Weldon Johnson, JWJCSA works in collaboration with other institutions to encourage the use of the arts as a positive stimulus in (1) helping children to prepare for a life of learning, (2) helping youth and young adults to prepare for life as a working professional, and (3) helping adults and children to create better communities through learning and growing together.



Additional concert information is available via Black Composers Concert® is a registered trademark of Karen M. Egypt.



James Weldon Johnson Community School of the Arts

