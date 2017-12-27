 
Industry News





JWJCSA Presents The Black Composers Concert®

Celebrating the diverse & noteworthy contributions of composers of African descent to the fine art of music.
 
 
Spread the Word
WASHINGTON - Jan. 1, 2018 - PRLog -- On February 10 at 3:00 p.m., the James Weldon Johnson Community School of the Arts (JWJCSA) presents the Black Composers Concert®, an annual concert celebrating the rich and diverse contributions of composers of African descent to the fine art of music.  The Black Composers Concert Series features some of the finest classical, jazz, Gospel, and sacred music from the early 20th century masters of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Margaret Bonds, William Grant Still, and Duke Ellington to current contemporaries including Richard Smallwood.  This year's concert will highlight the music of local composer Andrew Smith, a graduate and faculty member of the Duke Ellington School of the Arts.  The concert will be held at the Historic Paul Laurence Dunbar Senior High School, 101 N Street NW, Washington, DC  20001, co-sponsored by the Dunbar Alumni Federation.  This concert is free and open to the public.

Performers include Pianists Karen Egypt, Jeffrey Corry, and Kevin Egypt; Flutist Ceylon Mitchell II; Sopranos Shonda Devine and Angela Moore; Tenors Anthony Ballard and Brandon Lockhart; The Voices of Hope Youth Choir of the First Baptist Church of Highland Park, Sam Bonds Chorale, Genesis, and members of The Ben Holt Memorial Branch of The National Association of Negro Musicians including Tenor Kelvin Page, Soprano Detra Battle Washington, and Pianist Qualun Cooper.   "I am excited to participate in such a wonderful concert that promises to be engaging, uplifting, and inspirational" said Pianist Karen Egypt.  Additional information is available via http://www.eventbrite.com.

ABOUT THE JAMES WELDON JOHNSON COMMUNITY fsbdt SCHOOL OF THE ARTS

The James Weldon Johnson Community School of the Arts (JWJCSA) was established to provide opportunities for children, adults, and families to study and enjoy the arts in an uplifting and nurturing environment that welcomes people of all backgrounds and abilities. Instruction is provided by artists trained at some of the renowned institutions in the world who are professionals active in their field(s) of expertise.

Dedicated to the memory of the renowned writer and educator James Weldon Johnson, JWJCSA works in collaboration with other institutions to encourage the use of the arts as a positive stimulus in (1) helping children to prepare for a life of learning, (2) helping youth and young adults to prepare for life as a working professional, and (3) helping adults and children to create better communities through learning and growing together.

Black Composers Concert® is a registered trademark of Karen M. Egypt.
