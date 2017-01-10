 
AVI Launches myAVI Talent Management System

AVI Systems launched the first component of myAVI today – a personalized learning management dashboard where AVI employees can access educational resources, both online and in-person.
 
 
myAVI Logo
 
Tags:
Learning
Audiovisual
Infocomm

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Minneapolis - Minnesota - US

Subject:
Features

MINNEAPOLIS - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- AVI Systems launched the first component of myAVI today – a personalized learning management dashboard where AVI employees can access educational resources, both online and in-person.

To kickoff myAVI learning, AVI has committed to a three-year contract with InfoComm to license all CTS, CTS-I and CTS-D prep courses. In addition, non-CTS InfoComm courses (Quick Start to the AV Industry Online, Essentials of AV Technology and AV Math Online) will also be available.

"Elevation is one of our core values," explained Jeff Stoebner. "It's central to our strategic vision. It's what makes us relevant with our current and potential clients. Education, after all, is central to technology leadership. Educational opportunities are a magnet for talent in our industry. And continuous professional development is the surest way to achieve operational excellence."

In addition to AV-related courses, a personal and professional curriculum will be available – agnostic of industry and job role. As myAVI grows, IT-related tracks, project management courses and other relevant sales/technical courses will be added.

Harnessing the experience of internal Subject Matter Experts, AVI veterans share tribal their knowledge to new employees, through short videos, not necessarily found in textbooks or current AV-related curriculum. Transitioning this knowledge to new hires not only fosters AVI culture, but exposes them to years of client interactions in an early onboarding process.

"We recognize the need to continuously improve and invest in employee talent," stated Stoebner. "myAVI supports our commitment to AVI's vision statement of attracting and retaining the top talent in the industry. Personal and professional development are essential to the growth and success of AVI – with the goal to make it easy for employees to reach their fullest potential."

Initially myAVI will focus internally on AVI employees, but will be open enrollment to customers, manufacturers and students in summer 2017.

More information can be found here: https://www.avisystems.com/blog/avi-launches-myavi-talent...

Kelly Perkins
9529496038
***@avisystems.com
