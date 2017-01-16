Award-winning filmmaker Dave Chan named Guest Festival Director for 2017 Art of Brooklyn Film Festi

Brooklyn-born writer/producer Dave Chan joins the Art of Brooklyn to curate new films, series and screenplays for Brooklyn's flagship independent film event. The 7th Annual AoBFF runs June 7-11, 2017, with submissions open until April 14.

Dave Chan. Photo: Lily L. Lam

Anthony DeVito, Communications Director

-- Award-winning writer/producer Dave Chan has been named Guest Festival Director for the 7Annual Art of Brooklyn Film Festival (June 7-11, 2017.) http://theartofbrooklyn.orgDave Chan is the founder of Navy Yard Films (http://navyyardfilms.com/), a Brooklyn-based independent film production company. An acclaimed screenwriter and producer, his short comedy script "Fly!" is in development as an animated feature that he will produce and direct and his Family Guy spec script has won or placed in almost 25 competitions. Dave is currently writing and producing the crime comedy feature "Sure Fire!" (https://www.seedandspark.com/fund/sure-fire#updates), to be directed by his creative partner Michael Goldburg. Their previous collaboration "What's Eating Dad?" —a winner and nominee at almost 20 festivals internationally—screened at the Art of Brooklyn Film Festival in 2015. Dave also regularly consults for television and movies including the taut action film "Ambushed" starring Vinnie Jones and a TV pilot currently in development at Fox.AoBFF Executive Director Joseph Shahadi said, "We are really happy to be working with Dave this year. In 2017 we are hosting our first-ever screenplay competition and it's a real coup to get such a successful writer and producer to curate the festival this year." Submissions for 2017, including the screenplay contest, are open on Film Freeway and Withoutabox at aobff.org.The Art of Brooklyn Film Festival is the only international, independent festival in the world exclusively devoted to the vibrant Brooklyn indie film and media scene. Since 2011, AoBFF has entertained an average of two thousand guests a year, had a half dozen distribution deals made for our premieres—and an HBO series. We've partnered with New York Women in Film and Television, Prime Latino Media, the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, NBC Universal, ESPN Films and others. The theatrical cut of Spike Lee's new film 2 Fists Up premiered at the 2016 AoBFF.