 
News By Tag
* Cloud Storage
* Itar
* Saas
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Nashua
  New Hampshire
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
16151413121110

RegDOX Redefines Cloud Storage for Export-Regulated Documents

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Cloud Storage
* Itar
* Saas

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Nashua - New Hampshire - US

Subject:
* Events

NASHUA, N.H. - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- RegDOX Solutions Inc., the leading cloud-based storage company for regulated documents, is changing the rules for small to medium sized enterprises (SMEs) managing export-regulated documents with the announcement of RegDOX® On the Fives. Up until now, only large enterprises have been able to use cloud-based storage solutions for export-regulated documents. Now this leading-edge solution is available to all companies.

With the 2015 introduction of its patent-pending, DDTC (Directorate of Defense Trade Controls) reviewed technology, RegDOX revolutionized compliance with the two sets of regulations of export-controlled information: the ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) and the Export Administration Regulations (EAR). This technology enabled the first, and to date only, secure online storage and collaboration solution that complies with both the ITAR and EAR. RegDOX is now extending this revolution to SMEs with the launch of RegDOX® On the Fives.

Here's how RegDOX® On the Fives works:

For a minimal cost, RegDOX® On the Fives gives an SME unrestricted access to a RegDOX ITAR/EAR-compliant Secure Data Room Center and its features enabling companies to prevent inadvertent, careless, and malicious exports of documents and then have tamper-proof logs to prove compliance. This unprecedented protection is provided for a flat subscription fee of $500 a month for up to 5 users and 5 GB of storage. The first 5 weeks are free and the subscription fee user covers support and solution maintenance.

The first subscription term is one year after the first-month free period ends. Additional storage and users can be ordered at any time for monthly fees of $55 a GB and $55 a user, or for a combination of one user and a GB for $75 a month. The set-up, training and consulting fee to get going is $500, but that is waived for a two-year term or greater.

On the launch of this program, William O'Brien, the CEO of RegDOX said, "This first and only full-function, commercial cloud storage solution for export-controlled documents has proved particularly useful for large companies and we have found strong interest also exists among SMEs for their compliance needs. Now, with RegDOX® On the Fives, even small and medium-sized companies can achieve ITAR and EAR compliance with ease and affordability."

Contact RegDOX at 603-589-6021, RegDOX.Sales@RegDOX.com, or through the contact form on www.RegDOX.com for a demo and to get RegDOX® On the Fives for your company.
End
Source:RegDOX Solutions
Email:***@regdox.com Email Verified
Tags:Cloud Storage, Itar, Saas
Industry:Technology
Location:Nashua - New Hampshire - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RegDOX Solutions Inc News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share