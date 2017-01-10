News By Tag
RegDOX Redefines Cloud Storage for Export-Regulated Documents
With the 2015 introduction of its patent-pending, DDTC (Directorate of Defense Trade Controls) reviewed technology, RegDOX revolutionized compliance with the two sets of regulations of export-controlled information:
Here's how RegDOX® On the Fives works:
For a minimal cost, RegDOX® On the Fives gives an SME unrestricted access to a RegDOX ITAR/EAR-compliant Secure Data Room Center and its features enabling companies to prevent inadvertent, careless, and malicious exports of documents and then have tamper-proof logs to prove compliance. This unprecedented protection is provided for a flat subscription fee of $500 a month for up to 5 users and 5 GB of storage. The first 5 weeks are free and the subscription fee user covers support and solution maintenance.
The first subscription term is one year after the first-month free period ends. Additional storage and users can be ordered at any time for monthly fees of $55 a GB and $55 a user, or for a combination of one user and a GB for $75 a month. The set-up, training and consulting fee to get going is $500, but that is waived for a two-year term or greater.
On the launch of this program, William O'Brien, the CEO of RegDOX said, "This first and only full-function, commercial cloud storage solution for export-controlled documents has proved particularly useful for large companies and we have found strong interest also exists among SMEs for their compliance needs. Now, with RegDOX® On the Fives, even small and medium-sized companies can achieve ITAR and EAR compliance with ease and affordability."
Contact RegDOX at 603-589-6021, RegDOX.Sales@
