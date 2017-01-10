Notion Press presents "Theory of Inner Voices" by Varun Thirtha

Contact

-- Some emotions are indescribable. How does one define perseverance?Or the stubbornness to never give up?Varun, author of 'Theory Of Inner Voices' breaks these down. He talks about bliss in black and white. The book describes happiness & satisfaction of being the best one can be to make a difference to a large volume of people. We do not achieve our potential and stop; rather we sense it throughout our journey to beat the yesterday version of ourselves. When we stop constantly fighting back with what we are and always looking forward to be what we are not in that very moment, we realize our perfection. We realize that we are imperfectly the most perfect human ever created in the history of mankind. We realize our uniqueness. We can never make or produce happiness; we can only discover it because it has always been there around us and in our totality. Pure bliss has never happened to anyone by achievements;rather it happens when you drop the very idea of running behind and you realize that you are complete and total, exactly as we are. Happiness is almost like having a heart or a stomach and realizing that we have them. The need then, is only to develop the ability to have the feeling registered deeply into our system. We do this by wholly appreciating and associating moments of life with sheer optimism and wider perspective towards life. You are not a drop in the ocean, but the entire ocean in a drop. Then you have tasted the taste of all mighty. 'Theory of Inner Voices' by Varun is your daily pill of optimism coated with creativity, originality and a purposeFive characters from the different stories in this book take stage through their revolutionary and unpredictable journeys to spark off your inner voice through fresh, unique and relevant concepts. It is a whole- hearted compilation penned down in simple English while it holds quality plots that holds strong and inspiring social messages. The book addresses the taboos in Indian society and motivates the readers towards a change.Varun is currently pursuing his B.E in RV College of engineering, Bengaluru. The nineteen year old youngster has a strong inclination towards writing & orating which he has taken a step further by publishing his work through this book. He is a pro-feminist and a social activist who spreads awareness on various issues that motivates and inspires the readers to break certain perceptions & stereotypes in society. Being a strong believer in equality rights irrespective of gender, caste, colour etc; Varun uses the enthralling path of storytelling to plant powerful plots which has a purpose, a strong message, and a reason to spread. He also shares a huge amount of respect for the country's unsung heroes such as the soldiers & parlympic players, and hence has included their captivating journeys in two of these plots.Drawing the vibes off his highly versatile role model Farhan Akhtar, Varun finds the need to educate/spread awareness to people through the entertaining & creative mediums such as books, videos, music, and so on. Using the idea of first narration to highlight various inspirational characters motivated him to construct engrossing stories, all of which have a very interesting concept. As an author who has put in a lot of thought & efforts to pump up the adrenaline in you fellow readers; Varun hopes for each one to ignite his/her inner voice, and hence pass on the torch of being a catalyst for change to the people around them. Besides writing, he has a huge amount of passion for sports, music and theatre.Notion Press has been the backbone of many authors' growth by providing them with its unique Author Incubation Program, which provides the right platform to get published and sell a number of copies in the market. It has been acknowledged by many as a very helpful tool to showcase their talent in this very challenging field of books and publishing.