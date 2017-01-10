 
Industry News





Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute hosts Black History Month Bookfair

Bookfair will support youth education project with the goal in mind of empowering tomorrow's leaders today
 
 
Main character, Justice
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Celebrate Black History Month and support Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute ("PPGJ") by shopping at Barnes and Noble in Roseville, Minnesota. In an effort to raise funds for their new children's book project, PPGJ is working together with Barnes & Noble Booksellers by hosting a bookfair at the HarMar location.

On Saturday, February 11, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Barnes & Noble will contribute a percentage of every sale made with a special bookfair voucher to PPGJ.


The goal of the PPGJ Barnes & Noble Bookfair is to help promote cultural awareness, literacy and leadership development. A percentage of bookfair sales will underwrite PPGJ's youth education project. PPGJ seeks to raise enough funds to donate 1,000 Making a Difference: The Story of Miss Freedom Fighter, Esquire books, which are meant to guide students in the right direction and motivate them to study hard and pursue their educational goals. Starting in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and traveling to several cities, PPGJ will wrap up our book tour in Ghana.

The day will be filled with family friendly activities and learning opportunities. Special guest authors will read children's books and share words of inspiration. Confirmed authors include: Honorable Bukola Love Oriola, Secretary, U.S. Advisory Council on Human Trafficking; Jacklyn Milton, Family Life Educator; Professor Daphne Brown; Professor Shannon Gibney.

Please help support Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute by shopping at Barnes & Noble, on Saturday, February 11, 2017, with a bookfair voucher or online at www.barnesandnoble.com.

