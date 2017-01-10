News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute hosts Black History Month Bookfair
Bookfair will support youth education project with the goal in mind of empowering tomorrow's leaders today
On Saturday, February 11, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Barnes & Noble will contribute a percentage of every sale made with a special bookfair voucher to PPGJ.
The goal of the PPGJ Barnes & Noble Bookfair is to help promote cultural awareness, literacy and leadership development. A percentage of bookfair sales will underwrite PPGJ's youth education project. PPGJ seeks to raise enough funds to donate 1,000 Making a Difference: The Story of Miss Freedom Fighter, Esquire books, which are meant to guide students in the right direction and motivate them to study hard and pursue their educational goals. Starting in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and traveling to several cities, PPGJ will wrap up our book tour in Ghana.
The day will be filled with family friendly activities and learning opportunities. Special guest authors will read children's books and share words of inspiration. Confirmed authors include: Honorable Bukola Love Oriola, Secretary, U.S. Advisory Council on Human Trafficking;
Please help support Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute by shopping at Barnes & Noble, on Saturday, February 11, 2017, with a bookfair voucher or online at www.barnesandnoble.com.
Contact
Planting People Growing Justice
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse