Jeremy Gutierrez Discusses Home Energy Efficiency Ideas
• This time of year, when the weather is cooler, you need to take advantage of the sun. Keep your curtains open when the sun is shining, and consider sealing your windows.
• Faucet aerators and efficient showerheads can cut down on your need for heat during the winter.
• Rebates and incentives exist for those using energy efficient practices. Check with Jeremy Gutierrez to find out if you are elligible for any.
If you are used to paying an expensive energy bill, with no questions asked, it is time to change the way you think about things. Jeremy Gutierrez can set up an energy auction, where electric and gas companies bid for your account. Think of what you could do with the extra savings from your energy bill! Contact Jeremy Gutierrez, today, and ask any questions that you have.
For more information visit http://www.ienergyna.com.
