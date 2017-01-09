News By Tag
Fire and Axes Announces It's Newest Challenge Coin
The "Hot, Sweaty and Always Ready" challenge coin is the newest in the line for Fire and Axes. This coin has exquisite detail. From the detail in the fire helmet to the banner with the coin name at the bottom. With iconic features such as the maltese cross on the helmet and crossed axes in the background. Antique silver and gold give it a worn look from yesteryear. The coin is two inches in diameter and four millimeters thick. Each coin is double sided and individually numbered.
These coins are sure to become a sought after collectable. Order yours today. Fire and Axes is accepting pre-orders for this coin. They are sure to sell out fast so get yours ordered today and be one of the first to own this unique and beautiful coin.
All products at FireandAxes.com must pass rigorous inspections before leaving our facility. Ensuring the best possible product for our customers. We welcome you to FireandAxes.com, browse our site. Contact us at hq@fireandaxes.com with any questions you may have.
FireandAxes.com offers everything from shirts and apparel to signs and collectables. All designed with the hard working American Firefighter in mind. We also offer loads of items that are customizable, 1 to 100 we have you covered. Already have your own design, we can print that our help you design a new one.
Please check out the "Hot, Sweaty and Always Ready" challenge coin here:
https://fireandaxes.com/
