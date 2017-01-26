Rafting in Serre-Chevalier, we are getting ready for summer time !

Serre-Chevalier Valley, a " mountain village" kind of resort, is located in the northern part of the hautes-Alpes district.

Valued for the practice of winter sports such as ski and snowboard, this valley offers a wide range of summer sports as well.

rafting-france SERRE-CHEVALIER, France - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- In May, rafting'ly yours !



During the month of May, ski lovers exchange their skis for a more aquatic equipment. Rafting as well as other water sports are quite popular. As snow is melting, the water level of the Guisane river gets high and the quality of the water becomes rich in sediments.



The kayakist's primitive instincts prevail, cant' wait to hold a paddle, the scent of neoprene seems irresistible, it's time for the roof rack on the car... No doubt! Spring is here ! It's time for all the people in the nearby cities of the high alpin valleys to organize sport oriented week-ends in the mountains.



Rafting Expérience® , sport for sport's sake !



Starting May 10th, the Rafting Expérience® in Serre-Chevalier offers the most athletic down flows on the Guisane river.



Maybe not quite "extreme", but during various half-day or full-day programs, even the most experienced among you will ache all over as you leave the river, says Mathieu Durand, the Rafting Expérience® manager.



down the Guisane river from the Casset village til Briançon is out of this world ! With a strong slope the water speed gets quite impressive in the spring, which gives a greater inertia to the boat.



The crew must well coordinate itself, and the the leader's role is of prime necessity. When you get to the passing of the rapids, many rocks lay strewn about the itineraries .



Various possibilities include meals and activities all together. So no excuse !



Next spring, you can plan a day of



Contact

Rafting Expérience® - Matthieu Durand

+33 4 92 24 79 00

md@rafting-experience.com



Photo:

