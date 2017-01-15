Country(s)
When the thawing starts, the sound of many rivers can be heard in Serre-Chevalier
A "mountain village" kind of resort, for summer or winter vacations : Serre-Chevalier.
Located in the northern part of the Hautes-Alpes... this valley stays away from the urban turmoil, and offers a peaceful atmosphere that benefits your mind as well as your body.
A place where you may enjoy practising many outdoor activities.
As the last April ski lovers take advantage of the winter snow in Serre-Chevalier, the rivers in the valleys of Briançonnais, Durance, Clarée, and Guisane, seem to wake up ...
The landscapes start changing, when the thawing begins, you are more likely to meet people who come for rafting in France, trecking, mountain biking and other summer sports...
Wonderful sun, we love it, sunbathing at the terrass of a little bistrot after a entire day devoted to sport ! Just imagine...
Rafting Expérience®
The entire Rafting Expérience®
You may choose half-day or full-day rafting sessions, you can plan your rafting sessions in Serre-Chevalier as you wish since many offers are available.
Don't hesitate any longer ! Spring will be here soon and Serre-Chevalier is expecting you !
