

When the thawing starts, the sound of many rivers can be heard in Serre-Chevalier A "mountain village" kind of resort, for summer or winter vacations : Serre-Chevalier.

Located in the northern part of the Hautes-Alpes... this valley stays away from the urban turmoil, and offers a peaceful atmosphere that benefits your mind as well as your body.

A place where you may enjoy practising many outdoor activities. rafting SERRE-CHEVALIER, France - Jan. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Spring is here ! Try Rafting in France !



As the last April ski lovers take advantage of the winter snow in Serre-Chevalier, the rivers in the valleys of Briançonnais, Durance, Clarée, and Guisane, seem to wake up ...



The landscapes start changing, when the thawing begins, you are more likely to meet people who come for



Wonderful sun, we love it, sunbathing at the terrass of a little bistrot after a entire day devoted to sport ! Just imagine...



Rafting Expérience® , don't wait any longer, now is time for reservations !



The entire Rafting Expérience® team is now getting ready to welcome you in early May. Cleaning the rivers should be easy this year since the snow did not caused any damage to the trees along the banks. The amount of water due to the thawing from may til june predicts that spring will be more athletic and lively than ever ! Rafting Expérience® offers a variety of possibilities, suited to everybody, from families to experienced rafters.



You may choose half-day or full-day rafting sessions, you can plan your



Don't hesitate any longer ! Spring will be here soon and Serre-Chevalier is expecting you !



Contact

Rafting Expérience® - Matthieu Durand

+33 4 92 24 79 00

md@rafting-experience.com



Photo:

