"Walking While Black: L.O.V.E. Is The Answer" Movie Trailer Released
Documentary film shows proven ways to bridge the gap between peace officers and the rest of the community.
Director of Photography of Oscar and Sundance winning films, Producer Errol Webber teamed up with Hollywood FAME Award winning Director and Producer A.J. Ali to create a film that serves as a master class in reconciliation between police and the rest of the community. The trailer features some of the two dozen police officers, activists, educators, students, celebrities, pastors, business people and community leaders who appear in the film.
Screening events hosted by licensee organizations such as law enforcement agencies, ministries, schools, nonprofits, libraries and other groups begin February 1 nationwide. The Filmmakers will be participating in screenings and film festivals throughout the year, including a 6-month, 100-city, 120- event L.O.V.E. Is The Answer Tour, where they will visit college campuses, churches and other locations to screen the film, host panel discussions, conduct workshops, and roll out an exciting nationwide 5-minute film contest, pairing peace officers and students showing L.O.V.E. in action in their communities.
The trailer premiered January 2 at https://youtu.be/
Companies, civil rights nonprofits, foundations, law enforcement agencies, ministries and other organizations that are interested in partnering with the film on a local or national basis for screenings and community events are encouraged to contact us.
A.J. Ali: Producer/Director
Errol Webber: Producer/DP
***@walkingwhileblackthemovie.com
