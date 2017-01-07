 
Industry News





"Walking While Black: L.O.V.E. Is The Answer" Movie Trailer Released

Documentary film shows proven ways to bridge the gap between peace officers and the rest of the community.
 
 
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Jan. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- 41⁄2 years in the making, "WALKING WHILE BLACK: L.O.V.E. Is The Answer" is a socially-conscious feature-length documentary film bridging the painful gap between peace officers and the communities they serve. L.O.V.E. is an acronym for LEARN about the community you serve, OPEN your heart to the people in it, VOLUNTEER yourself to be part of the solution in their lives, and EMPOWER others to do the same. The film premieres February 1 at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica, CA.

Director of Photography of Oscar and Sundance winning films, Producer Errol Webber teamed up with Hollywood FAME Award winning Director and Producer A.J. Ali to create a film that serves as a master class in reconciliation between police and the rest of the community. The trailer features some of the two dozen police officers, activists, educators, students, celebrities, pastors, business people and community leaders who appear in the film.

Screening events hosted by licensee organizations such as law enforcement agencies, ministries, schools, nonprofits, libraries and other groups begin February 1 nationwide. The Filmmakers will be participating in screenings and film festivals throughout the year, including a 6-month, 100-city, 120- event L.O.V.E. Is The Answer Tour, where they will visit college campuses, churches and other locations to screen the film, host panel discussions, conduct workshops, and roll out an exciting nationwide 5-minute film contest, pairing peace officers and students showing L.O.V.E. in action in their communities.

The trailer premiered January 2 at https://youtu.be/vg8xfQk7Z8U and https://www.facebook.com/WalkingWhileBlackTheMovie/videos... surpassing 36,000 views within the first 10 days.



Companies, civil rights nonprofits, foundations, law enforcement agencies, ministries and other organizations that are interested in partnering with the film on a local or national basis for screenings and community events are encouraged to contact us.

Contact
A.J. Ali: Producer/Director
Errol Webber: Producer/DP
***@walkingwhileblackthemovie.com
Source:Eclipse Sports & Entertainment
Email:***@walkingwhileblackthemovie.com Email Verified
