Go Live UK Announces the Successful Launch of the Redesigned Property Rescue Website

-- Go Live UK is happy to announce the launch of yet another successful project. The new and improved version of Property Rescue is now live. The website's latest iteration has received functional and visual improvements, facilitating easier access to features, smoother content management solutions and better optimisation opportunities.Property Rescue is a company, devoted to streamlining the process of real estate sales, making it easy for UK residents to cash in their properties. The entire website is built with their motto in mind – "sell house fast". In summary, the redesigned Property Rescue website features:· A Live Chat implementation· A migration to an easier to use CMS (Content Management System)· A migration of all previous content and advanced Failover system, streamlining customer interactions· Full Mobile ResponsivenessOnce on their home page, a visitor is merely a few clicks away from receiving a free, no-obligation quotation on the possible sale price for their property. In order to facilitate such a system, a couple of advanced functionalities are in place – an enquiry form, allowing a simple yet detailed quotation request, a call back option and a Live Chat.The previous iteration of the Property Rescue website was based upon the .ASP DNN (DotNetNuke)content management system. With the redesign, the website was migrated to the easier to manage, PHP-based, WordPress contеnt management system. This was done to streamline the Search Engine Optimisation process and make it easier for the client to update and change content on the website. During the migration, all of the previous functionalities of the website were preserved and carried over to the new version along with more than 1100 articles. Alongside that, a Live Chat function was implemented. This was done to alleviate and improve the customer experience.Go Live UK is a cyber security and online business solutions provider. Based in London, the company now boasts over 20 years of experience in the field, providing businesses with timely and innovative solutions. Should you wish to learn more about the services offered by Go Live UK and how they can help with your specific projects, please send an email to info@goliveuk.com or visit https://www.goliveuk.com