April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21201918171615

Go Live UK Announces the Successful Launch of Top Removals Website

 
 
LONDON - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Go Live UK is happy to announce the completion of yet another website development project. The new and improved version of the London relocation and storage company website Top Removals is now live! Go Live UK were tasked with migrating the website to a new content management system while giving it a refreshing, modern look. On top of that, the site benefits from a new, custom-tailored contact functionality, allowing visitors to effortlessly get in touch with Top Removals.

Top Removals is a London-based company, offering national and international removal and storage services. In their case, the website is much more than merely an online face for the company – it is a business asset, crucial to its practice. In trusting Go Live Uk with the migration and redesign of one of their most valuable business tools, Top Removals requested that all previous functionalities remain untouched. The added contact functionality was not to impede its previous operational capacity in any way.

In summary, the redesigned Top Removals website benefits from:

·         An easier to operate Content Management System

·         A refreshing new look, in line with the modern web design trends

·         Advanced contact functionality, facilitating customer interaction

·         Full Mobile Responsiveness

Taking its value as a business tool in mind, Go Live UK redesigned Top Removals with a focus on user experience and ease of use. The new and improved visual style of the website was forged in line with the best trends and modern practices of web design. Large, captivating images and easy to access buttons create an enticing atmosphere; the menus are positioned at key locations, facilitating easy interactions and seamless navigation while the contact functionality always stands at the ready.

As per the client's request, Go Live UK have migrated the website away from DotNetNuke to the popular WordPress content management system. This was done to streamline the administration tasks and simplify the search engine optimisation process for the Top Removals team. Now the website is much easier to manage, giving its owners access to a plethora of easy to find and implement possibilities.

Go Live UK is a London-based cyber security and online business solutions provider, their innovative approach backed up by over 20 years of expertise in the field. Should you wish to learn more about the services offered by Go Live UK and how they can help with your specific projects, please send an email to info@goliveuk.com or visit http://www.goliveuk.com.

Contact
Albena Yordanova
***@goliveuk.com
