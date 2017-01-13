News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Hot Air Balloon Adventure Safaris Kenya
Experience and enjoy Masai Mara floating on Balloon Flight Kenya Safaris Adventure in Masai Mara Kenya.
Visit The 8th World Wonder The Masai Mara Game Reserve Kenya!
Book Hot -Air Balloon Safari For Your Next Special Occasion.
* Birthdays
* Weddings & Honeymoon
* Special Anniversaries
* Special Holiday Treats.
Balloon Safari, Masai Mara Kenya, Hot Air ballooning, Adventure in Kenya, The Masai Mara Game Reserve, Kenya balloon Adventure Safaris, Masai Mara Safaris, YHA-Kenya Tours & Safaris, Hot Deals, Group Safari Packages Kenya
Hot air balloon safari ride is a great way to experience the spectacular wonders of Masai Mara.
An hour floating over the savannah starts at sunrise.
Wake up early and embark on an hour-long balloon safari over the vast plains of the Maasai Mara National Game Reserve.
The dawn scenery from the balloon is breathtaking as you float above the diverse habitats of Masai Mara reserve covering the mighty river 'The Mara River', swamps and forests.Hot Air Balloon Ride in the African Sky.
Hot Air Balloon Safari flights Adventure in the Masai Mara National Game Reserve.
Book your next adventure safari holiday combined with a balloon safari operated by the YHA-Kenya travel tours and safaris.
Taking a "Hot air balloon safari" is a treat that many people hope to do. It's a memorable experience, although not ideal for game viewing or wildlife photography. The hot air balloons are launched at dawn. After a noisy and spectacular inflation process. Balloon carry a dozen or more passengers. For about an hour. In the southern direction across the Masai Mara game reserve at the height of a few meters. To several hundred meters above the Masai Mara plains.
The best balloon flights follow the course of the Masai Mara or Talek rivers. Allowing you to peer down into the forest. skim past vultures' nests and watch the monkeys' early morning routine. By 7.30am, the balloons are dropping down onto the plain. For a treat in the bush full breakfast and sparkling wine, followed by a game drive back to camp. The price is from around US$430 per person and flights are best booked in advance.NB- Balloon safari is combined with the normal road safari package by safari vans or the 4 x 4 cruisers.
Hot Air Balloon Safaris Adventure in Masai Mara Kenya.
YHA-Kenya Travel tours safaris, offers hot air balloon safaris package for holiday makers over the Masai Mara plains and forests, Masai Mara balloon safari experience with YHA Kenya travel helps you to see wildlife and the Masai Mara Reserve landscapes from the sky as you float , get to view Masai Mara on balloon safari flight from the sky ,hot air ballooning, balloon safaris, adventure in Kenya, Kenya budget safaris, Masai Mara wildlife safaris, the Masai Mara national game reserve, reviews, more safari options with lasting memories.
Hot Air Ballooning, balloon adventure in Kenya, the Masai Mara,Masai Mara, hot air ballooning safari,Masai Mara Ballon Safari,Ballooning in Masai Mara,Masai Mara Balloon,Masai Mara Balloon Trip,Kenya Hot Air Balloon,Masai Mara Balloon Flight,Masai Mara,Masai Mara Safari,Kenya Ballon Safaris,Masai Mara Kenya,Kenya Safaris,Kenya Holidays,Kenya Budget Trips, Masai Mara National Reserve wildlife safari.
Balloon Safari Itinerary.
05:00AM Wake up call
06:00 AM Tea or Coffee
06:15 AM Drive to Balloon Launch site.
06:30 AM Balloon Safari Flight take off.
The flight duration is about one hour floating in the savannah plains over the Masai Mara Game Reserve in Kenya. This flight travels up to 25 km depending on the wind condition, mostly the winds move towards the south deep into the Masai Mara reserve where the balloons land.
Moments after landing a luxurious champagne breakfast awaits you, you are served and continue with the land game drives for the day or head back to your Camp / Lodge
This Kenya hot air balloon adventure safari itinerary is a guide that may change based on travel group choices, weather, road or political conditions and changes.
All Balloon safari prices and local payments are subject to change.
Enjoy our unique and unforgettable Kenya Balloon adventure budget safari Experience.
BOOK THIS TOUR
Contact us now
+254722655321 or +254713713831 Our lines are always open
enquire by email: mgichohi@aol.com or travel@yhak.org
Get more info
Website:http://
http://yhakenyatraveltoursandsafaris.emyspot.com/
Media Contact
YHA-Kenya Travel Tours & Safaris.
PO BOX 22859-00400,Nairobi,Kenya.
+254722655321
***@yhak.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 13, 2017