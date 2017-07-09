News By Tag
The Great Kenya Wildebeests Migration Safari Now ongoing, Book Now!
Enjoy an all-inclusive and authentic Kenya migration safari combined with hot air balloon safari in Maasai Mara guided by professional guides, Kenya balloon safari, Kenya adventure safari, Kenya budget safari, Kenya camping safari, group safaris.
Witness the Migration in the Mara as you watch the thousands of migrating wildebeest and Zebra as the huge herds traverse the vast Savannah.
Capture incredible photos in close-ups of the planet's greatest migration as thousands of wildebeest and zebra traverse the Maasai Mara with predators in pursuit. This migration is world top wonder for any traveler to witness and no adventure activity on earth can match this experience.
The Masai Mara is Kenya's most celebrated game park, it offers the possibility of seeing "the big five" and many other species of game. This is where the great wildebeest migration is a spectacle to behold for any would be a visitor to Kenya mainly in July to October of each year.
Best Exciting Great Kenya Migration Safari Combined With Hot Air Balloon.
Safari Itinerary.
4 Days 3 Nights Great Kenya Migration Safari Masai Mara Safari.
YHA-Kenya Travel 4 Days 3 Nights Kenya Budget Camping Safari Masai Mara Game Reserve Kenya.
Day 1: Drive From Nairobi City To Maasai Mara Game Reserve Kenya.
Pick up from your hotel in the morning at 7.30 am and head west for Maasai Mara Game Reserve for lunch at the camp followed by afternoon game drive in the game reserve which is Kenya's finest wildlife sanctuary. Including migrants, well over 450 species of animals have been recorded here. Although July, August, and September are the months when the Mara plains are filled with migrating wildebeest and zebra, there is also resident wildlife year round. The famous Maasai tribesmen live within the dispersal area of the game reserve. Dinner and overnight at the Camp.
Tour Type: Kenya Budget Adventure Camping Safaris.
Main destination:
Accommodation:
Meals & drinks: All meals included Drinking water (Other drinks not included)
Meal Plan { Lunch & Dinner}
Days 2: Explore Maasai Mara Game Kenya.
After breakfast full day spent game viewing across the rich, tree studded grassland and rolling hills. The famous Mara is renowned for its great herds of plain game, black manned lions, leopard, and cheetah but also contains numerous elephant and virtually every type of wildlife to be found in Kenya, lunch is served in the park at the Mara River, the border of Kenya and Tanzania and the scene for yearly wildebeest migration, after lunch continue with your game drive covering the park into sections, return to the camp for dinner and overnight.
Optional Adventure Activity Whilst in Masai Mara Game Reserve Kenya.
Hot Air Balloon Safari at US$ 430 per person.
Visit Masai Village at US$ 25 per person.
Main destination:
Accommodation:
Meals & drinks: All meals included Drinking water (Other drinks not included)
Meal Plan {Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner}
Day 3: Explore Maasai Mara Kenya.
Leave the camp after breakfast for morning game drive in Masaai Mara with an afternoon optional visit to the Maasai villages or nature walk with Maasai guides, return to the camp for dinner and overnight.
Optional Adventure Activity Whilst in Masai Mara Game Reserve Kenya.
Hot Air Balloon Safari at US$ 430 per person.
Visit Masai Village at US$ 25 per person.
Main destination:
Accommodation:
Meals & drinks: All meals included Drinking water (Other drinks not included)
Meal Plan {Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner}
Day 4: Maasai Mara-Nairobi Kenya.
Pre-breakfast game drive, return to the camp for late breakfast, and then leave the camp and proceed to Nairobi with lunch en-route. The tour ends in Nairobi in the afternoon with sweet memories.
Enjoy our unique and unforgettable Kenya adventure budget safari Experience.
WHAT'S INCLUDED ON THE PRICE.
-Transport based on our customized seven-seater safari Vehicle with specially modified suspension, full-length photographic roof hatches and seats designed with seat belt and all clients are guaranteed window seats.
- All game Park Entrance fees
- All Camping Fees
- Full board accommodation offered in a semi luxury large spacious tent, all en suite bathrooms with hot and cold shower, flash toilet.
- Unlimited game drives
- Three meals a day while on Safari
- Use of our Professional Driver Guide.
- Drinking Mineral Water.
What's NOT Included in the Price.
-Personal spending money
-Drinks/sodas etc
-Laundry Services at camp
-Telephone
Our Promise & Commitment.
We will help you with good advice on how to plan a budget-friendly adventure safari holiday but the high-quality journey of unforgettable experiences nothing beats YHA Kenya travel and let us inspire you with photos from Kenya great scenic views and wildlife.Travel with Professionals who mind about your comfort, safety, budget, and welfare.
Contact And Connect With Us.
YHA-Kenya Travel Tours And Safaris.
Call us now or Enquire by Email: info@yhakenyatraveltoursandsafaris.com
Call Us +254722655321 +254713713831
Website: http://www.yhakenyatraveltoursandsafaris.com/
Thank you for choosing YHA-Kenya Travel
Contact
YHA Kenya Travel.
PO BOX 22059-00400,Nairobi
***@yhakenyatraveltoursandsafaris.com
