Orange Mantra- The Futuristic Solution Provider of E-commerce
Orange Mantra helps you to realize your online business dream by rendering all the e-commerce services essential for an amazing website.
Orange Mantra is one of the leading names in the realm of e-commerce and has created a niche in the domain with thousands of satisfied customers across the globe. We are into the business since 16+ years and have surpassed the test of times. Our services house an array of e-commerce solutions based on various CMS s like Magento, Drupal, Shopify, PrestaShop; frameworks like Zend, CodeIgniter, Ruby on Rails, Django, and, etc., for startups and the established ones as well.
We have several clients to our credit by providing an affordable, superior quality services, and are presentable to attract traffic. We have proven track record of dealing with e-commerce problems like Development of E-Commerce and Consulting;Upgrades of existing E-Commerce System; Migration of E-commerce System;E-Commerce integration with ERP, CRM, 3rd Party fulfillment;
"Our dedicated team of e-commerce developers are able to address the e-commerce problem prevailing across the various business segments and provide every feature adept for your hassle-free business online.", -says Vinit Choudhary, CEO, Orange Mantra.
About the Company
Orange Mantra is an India-based IT firm involved in providing Web services, Mobility solutions, and, digital marketing services across the globe. It has a colossal share in the e-commerce development market with clients across the world who intend to develop a scalable and reliable e-commerce solutions.
Contact Information
Orange Mantra invites clients from all over the world and ensures latest, cost-effective, and quality services. Reach us at
Orange Mantra (India)
650, 6th Floor, Tower A
Spaze iTechPark, (Above Shoppers Stop)
Sector-49, Sohna Road
Gurgaon-122018
Haryana, India.
Log on to http://www.orangemantra.com for more information. Call us on +91-7533006630 or email us at sales@orangemantra.com
