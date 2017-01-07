News By Tag
Are you coming to THE event for planning professionals?
Taking place on 28th February in Manchester, the Planning for Housing Conference is THE annual event for key players within the public and private sectors.
Through insightful panel discussions, practical breakout sessions and extended speaker Q&As, the conference will explore how the planning system can play a role in delivering enough housing in the North, and in meeting the growing demand for new homes in areas where we need them most.
We have a stellar line-up of speakers including:
- Keynote: Sir Edward Lister, Chairman, Homes and Communities Agency
- Chair: Richard Garlick, Editor, Planning & Placemaking Resource
- Gilian Macinnes, Planning and Placemaking Advisor, Gilian Macinnes Associates
- Stephen Hill, Atlas Northern Coordinator, Homes and Communities Agency
- John Craig, Forward Planning, Housing Strategy and Development Manager, East Riding of Yorkshire Council
- Andy Farrall, Executive Director, Economic Regeneration, Growth & Environment, Warrington Borough Council
- Jeremy Hinds, Director, Savills
- Paul Beardmore, Director of Housing, Manchester City Council and Executive Director, Manchester Place
- Professor Mark Tewdwr-Jones, Director, Newcastle City Futures
- Mark Robinson R, Assistant Director Planning & Development, Rochdale Borough Council
- Simon Warburton, interim Transport Strategy Director, TfGM (Transport for Greater Manchester)
- Martin Waters, Head of Homes and Communities, Tees Valley Combined Authority
- Philip Barnes, Group Land and Planning Director, Barratt Developments Plc
They will be exploring how:
- The planning system can maximise delivery across all tenures
- Advising on local plan making and the impact of local plan reforms on housing delivery, including detailed information on the evidence- based needed for a successful plan and how to calculate and secure a five-year housing land supply
- Strategic plans can be translated at local level and help deliver new housing
- Best practice examples of green belt release and development on brownfield land
And much, much more, view the full agenda at www.planningresource.co.uk/
Make sure you don't miss out on this chance to debate and share best practice.
Book your place at http://www.planningresource.co.uk/
LAST YEAR'S ATTENDEES SAID...
'Very insightful event with some excellent contribution to a vital debate' - Pegasus Group
'Excellent sessions with well-informed and interesting speakers' - Leeds City Council
'Informative, Good range of speakers/views' - HBF
'Excellent event! Wide range of interesting speakers and topics from across the sectors' - North Tyneside Council
'A wide variety of speakers, providing interesting debate on current planning and housing issues' - Morris Homes
Book your place at http://www.planningresource.co.uk/
