Ending 2016 On A Happy Note: Happy New Year!
The adventures of Christmas, New Year, and everything in between...here's how Algoworks welcomed 2017!
The office was decorated all red and white, and happy. There were banners and balloons all around, and an aura of crisp winter was created. Buntings decorated with "Merry Xmas" beautified the reception. The air was filled with the melody of Christmas Carol that was sung by a bunch of employees. Santa visited, spreading glee with his "Ho ho ho", and distributing candies to everyone. Employees dressed up in red and donned Santa hats for the photo clicking session. Little Christmas trees added to the festive spirit. Mr. Ajeet Singh, co-founder of Algoworks, bestowed his merry wishes and greeted new year wholeheartedly with a warm speech, "Another year ends, a successful one, indeed, that will open gates to new possibilities and the scope to grow further. A Merry Christmas and a very Happy New Year to one and all."
The annual trip was organized as well, where the team traveled to Kotputli, I deserted town near Jaipur the capital city of Rajasthan. It was said to be a memorable trip for everyone. The stay was at a luxurious 'haveli' (resort) which was covered in lush greenery amidst the desert. A local tour to the haunted Bhangarh fort and Jaipur city was also arranged. Upon returning back to the resort, the festivity began, where everybody partied nonstop for the whole night. Later in the evening, the bonfire lit the ambiance and warmed away the chilly winter air. People sang along happy songs, shaking their legs and rejoicing a decade of success of the company, and in anticipation of the new year to come.
About Algoworks: Algoworks operates chiefly in the United States from their California Office besides having a good hold on the European and Asian markets. Headquartered in India, the decade old B2B IT service firm has expertise in key areas of Mobility, Salesforce, Business Intelligence, and ECM including Software Product Engineering. For more information visit http://www.algoworks.com/
