Volkmar Guido Hable will meet with Foreign Ministers Council to advise on and discuss matters of mining and energy foreign investments and how to improve the living standards for the poor by resource projects.

Contact

Michael Garcia

***@samarium.us Michael Garcia

End

-- Tomorrow, Diplomatic Representative Volkmar Guido Hable and Foreign Ministers of Ethiopia, Burkina Faso and the Democratic Republic of Congo will participate in a meeting of the African mining and energy council in Zurich, Switzerland.At the meeting, Volkmar Guido Hable and the foreign ministers will discuss the African nuclear issue and matters related to the future of uranium exploration and production in Africa and its high awareness and social sensitivity among the population and the international community.Volkmar Guido Hable and the foreign minister will also talk about measures to integrate worker's unions into mining and energy projects as a measure to raise the acceptance among the population and to promote further investments in Africa.Volkmar Guido Hable will contribute with his long-term experience in dealing with, negotiating and reaching agreement with worker's unions worldwide.Volkmar Guido Hable stated that he feels that international support for Africa's foreign investment must continue. "The African community needs a comprehensive approach to mining and energy that should be a key part of any economic stabilization strategy," Volkmar Guido Hable said. "it is an uphill battle", he added.The Foreign Ministers support the activities in finding a sustainable regional solution. "In addressing the effects of mining and energy projects, we must turn our attention to the root of the problem, which is poverty and the lack of alternatives for earning a living," Volkmar Guido Hable added.During the meeting with ministers of development to be held within the framework of the Foreign Affairs Council, topics will include also strategies to attract foreign investment.During the General Affairs Council, the foreign ministers will also discuss preparations for the General Council taking place on 17 June. Another topic to be addressed is the development of the African External Action Service. The council will also approve conclusions on the strategic review of the commission dealing with the implementation of cohesion policy programmes as well as on Africa's outermost regions. The General Affairs Council will also discuss the regulation aimed at implementing the International citizens' of Africa initiative.SPOKESPERSON' S OFFICE+1 305 637 7200info@ForeignAffairsCommitte.org