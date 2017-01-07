 
Acmeware Named as MEDITECH Collaborative Solutions Provider

 
 
DEDHAM, Mass. - Jan. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Acmeware, Inc has been named as a Collaborative Solutions Provider by MEDITECH, a leading provider of Healthcare Software. MEDITECH collaborates with leading vendors to create proven, integrated healthcare solutions for our customers. We've incorporated these clinical, financial, technical, and operational solutions into the EHR, to ensure that your care is always secure, efficient, and safe.

Acmeware has been added to the "Quality Measures and Enterprise Reporting" category of Collaborative Solution Providers.   Supporting all MEDITECH platforms, Acmeware's OneViewapplication provides comprehensive reporting, validation, and data submission for CMS and The Joint Commission quality programs.  Programs include, but are not limited to: EHR Incentive Program (Meaningful Use), Inpatient Quality Reporting, ORYX Reporting, Physician Quality Reporting, and for 2017 MIPS Reporting.  OneView integrates seamlessly with the Data Repository and is easily customized to meet unique business practices and workflow.  Acmeware's products and services identify and mitigate revenue-at-risk from the changing healthcare reimbursement landscape. http://www.acmeware.com/products.aspx

In addition to the solutions listed by MEDITECH, Acmeware also provides Professional Services around the Data Repository.  Since 1998, Acmeware has been developing custom reports, applications and interfaces out of the Data Repository.  As a result of our catalog of work, Acmeware provides cost effective, efficient development that can enhance an IT Department.  Most recently, Acmeware has been involved in helping facilities that are upgrading to MEDIECH 6.1 convert their NPR reports to Data Repository based reports. http://www.acmeware.com/services.aspx

About Acmeware, Inc.

Acmeware, Inc. provides consulting services, training, products, and custom software solutions that assist clients in realizing the maximum benefit from their MEDITECH Data Repository (DR) application. We are a service-oriented company working in partnership with our DR clients to leverage the latest technologies, transform disparate raw data to knowledge, and deliver valuable insight to healthcare organizations. Acmeware's dedicated focus on DR related services allows us to provide solutions that are innovative, efficient, accurate, and affordable.

About MEDITECH
Today, more than 2,400 institutions worldwide use MEDITECH's clinically-integrated and interoperable EHR to provide healthcare to the communities they serve. Their robust, patient-centered technology spans the healthcare continuum, including unique functional capacity for ambulatory care, acute care, long-term care, rehabilitation services, behavioral health, and home care.

Media Contact
Acmeware
Greg D'Abate
marketing@acmeware.com
Source:Acmeware, Inc.
