RESULTS Technology Joins Cyber Security Alliance in Global Effort to Support Data Privacy

-- Today RESULTS Technology announced its commitment to Data Privacy Day ‒ an international effort held annually on January 28 to create awareness about the importance of respecting privacy, safeguarding data and enabling trust – by signing on as a Champion. As a Data Privacy Day Champion, RESULTS Technology recognizes and supports the principle that organizations, businesses and government all share the responsibility of being conscientious stewards of personal information.Data Privacy Day is part of a greater awareness campaign that creates awareness about the importance of privacy, informs about easy ways to protect personal information and reminds organizations that privacy is good for business. RESULTS Technology joins the growing global effort among nonprofits, academic institutions, corporations, government entities, municipalities and individuals to raise awareness at home, at work and in their communities. Through collaboration and unified, consistent messaging about data privacy, all Data Privacy Day Champions are working toward the common goal of improving individual and business consciousness toward respecting privacy, safeguarding data and enabling trust."Everything our company sets out to do ‒ from mobile device management to email security training ‒ is done with trust and security top of mind," said Mike Gilmore, Chief Technology Officer. "Cybersecurity is an ongoing journey, and we believe that by joining forces with NCSA we can better educate our clients which will continue our efforts to make their technology safe and secure."You can follow RESULTS' campaign atorIn North America, the Data Privacy Day initiative is officially led by the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA), a nonprofit, public-private partnership dedicated to promoting a safer, more secure and more trusted internet. For more information about how to get involved in Data Privacy Day and the Champions program, visit https://staysafeonline.org/dpd. You can also follow the campaign on Twitter at @DataPrivacyDay or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DataPrivacyNCSA and use the official hashtag #PrivacyAware to join the conversation.About RESULTS TechnologyRESULTS Technology is a leading provider of proactive IT solutions for small and midsized businesses. Founded in 1992, our full-service technology solutions provide our clients with the peace of mind that their network and the invaluable data it holds are properly maintained and secure. All of our services are delivered with a consultative approach and supported by our own in-house expert team of engineers. RESULTS Technology is one of only a few IT companies in the region who have an SSAE16 certification. RESULTS Technology is consistently ranked as one of the best IT firms in both Kansas City and St. Louis. In 2016 MSP Mentor ranked RESULTS as #2 in Kansas City on its list of Top Managed Service Providers. RESULTS was also ranked #1 in Kansas and #2 in Missouri by Channel E2E on its list of Top U.S. Managed Service Providers for Banks. For more information, visit http://www.resultstechnology.com or follow us on Twitter, Linkedin and Facebook or subscribe to our blog.About Data Privacy DayData Privacy Day began in the United States and Canada in January 2008 as an extension of the Data Protection Day celebration in Europe. Data Protection Day commemorates the Jan. 28, 1981, signing of Convention 108, the first legally binding international treaty dealing with privacy and data protection. The National Cyber Security Alliance, the nation's leading nonprofit, public-private partnership promoting cybersecurity and privacy education and awareness, leads the effort in North America. The Data Privacy Day initiative is made possible by generous support from our sponsors and is advised by a distinguished advisory committee of privacy professionals. For more information, visit https://staysafeonline.org/data-privacy-day/about.