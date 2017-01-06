Levine Cancer Institute is first cancer center in the world to earn top designation

Levine Cancer Institute has been named a "Planetree Designated Patient-Centered Organization" making it the only cancer network world-wide to earn Planetree designation, the highest achievement in patient-centered care.

End

-- In addition to being the first outpatient cancer network to receive the designation, Levine Cancer Institute is the first multi-site center to receive the designation and also the first outpatient network. Because of this, the Institute's role in defining criteria and benchmarks for other cancer centers and multi-site institutes seeking designation is critically important. More than 20 of the Institute's sites share the designation."The designation signals to patients, providers and everyone with an investment in cancer care that Levine Cancer Institute is an organization where providers partner with patients and families, and where patient comfort, dignity, empowerment and well-being are prioritized with providing top-quality clinical care," said Susan Frampton, PhD, president of Planetree.The Planetree Designation is a key award that recognizes excellence in person-centeredness across the continuum of care and is based on evidence and standards within the health care industry. The criteria that an organization must satisfy to achieve designation reflect what patients, family members and health care professionals believe matters most to them during a health care experience, including quality and clinical outcomes. There are only 31 healthcare providers in the U.S. and 81 world-wide that have earned Planetree Designation."Patient-centered care is about providers taking a step back and realizing that we're experts in cancer care and treatment but patients are experts in their lives and needs, and it's this recognition that is at the center of everything we do," said Derek Raghavan, MD, PhD, president of the Levine Cancer Institute. "By combining the leading-edge oncology treatments, nationally renowned physicians, careful cancer research and demonstrated clinical outcomes with a truly patient-centered care approach, we have built a network that allows our Institute to provide tremendous clinical care for patients. This extends far beyond the traditional definition of care and demonstrates what is possible when all aspects of treatment are truly integrated. Carolinas HealthCare System has its own internal system of evaluating patient centric care, but this external validation for our cancer institute program will be crucial for the welfare of our patients and families. "To achieve designation, Levine Cancer Institute has undergone rigorous site visits by a team of Planetree representatives, which included focus groups with recent Levine Cancer Institute patients, families and current staff validating that specific patient-centered policies are in place. The process also included a review of the organization's performance on patient satisfaction and quality of care measures, and how measurement of these indicators improves organizational outcomes.More than 50 specific criteria address components of a patient-centered healthcare experience, including patient-provider interactions, access to information, family involvement, the physical environment, food and nutrition, spirituality, arts and entertainment, and integrative therapies. In addition, the criteria focus on how the organization is supporting its staff, opportunities for staff, patients, and families to have a voice in the way care is delivered, and the ways that the organization is reaching beyond its walls to care for its community.Levine Cancer Institute is one of the nation's leading and most innovative oncology institutes, providing a full spectrum of cancer care, breakthrough treatments, and survivorship programs throughout North and South Carolina across more than 25 locations. The Institute's cancer care delivery model and focus on population health gives patients increased access to care, while improving overall quality of life. The Institute has established standardized clinical pathways treatment guidelines that ensure treatment is consistent for all patients. Advanced technology enables physicians at various locations to collaborate and share best practices.Planetree is an international non-profit organization that has been at the forefront of the movement to transform healthcare from the perspective of the patient for nearly 40 years.Carolinas HealthCare System (carolinashealthcare.org), one of the nation's leading and most innovative healthcare organizations, provides a full spectrum of healthcare and wellness programs throughout North and South Carolina. Its diverse network of care locations includes academic medical centers, hospitals, freestanding emergency departments, physician practices, surgical and rehabilitation centers, home health agencies, nursing homes and behavioral health centers, as well as hospice and palliative care services. Carolinas HealthCare System works to enhance the overall health and wellbeing of its communities through high quality patient care, education and research programs, and numerous collaborative partnerships and initiatives.