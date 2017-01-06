News By Tag
Dean R. Mon Elected as Third Vice Chairman of the National Association of Home Builders
As third vice chairman, Mon will serve as a senior officer of NAHB's Board of Directors. In this position, Mon will be the liaison to the NAHB Secretary on behalf of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board. In addition, Mon will provide general direction to the Membership Committee and serve NAHB in numerous other capacities.
"Home construction is a major contributor to economic growth in the U.S. and affordable housing is the cornerstone of the American Dream," explains Mon who has focused on building homes that the average American can afford since 1995. "By building stronger, more effective partnerships with national, state and local government officials we will ensure that the true impact of over-regulation does not translate to lower housing starts and higher home prices for Americans."
Some of Mon's legislative accomplishments in New Jersey include the Code Flex Amendment to the Uniform Construction Code Act and the regulatory implementation of the Uniform Site Improvement Code via the Residential Site Improvement Standards (RSIS). Both pieces of legislation help to keep construction costs down while delivering a quality home which meets or exceeds building codes.
"As a fellow builder in New Jersey, I have the utmost respect for Dean Mon and can personally attest to his relentless commitment to the industry and promotion of the American dream of homeownership,"
Mon has served in leadership positions at the Metropolitan Builders and Contractors Association of New Jersey (METRO) and the New Jersey Builders Association (NJBA) for nearly 30 years. He has held every position in both associations from committee chair to builder VP to president. He also served on nearly every committee, including the Builders Political Action Committee (BPAC) which he chaired for three terms and continues to be actively involved as a Trustee.
Mon is the national area chairman for New York and New Jersey for NAHB where he tirelessly promotes the interests of the region's building industry in Washington, D.C. Mon is also a member of the Budget & Finance and Housing Finance Committees, as well as the Capitol Club of Build PAC. Previously, Mon served as New Jersey's State Representative for NAHB, chairman of its Taxation Subcommittee of the Federal Government Affairs Committee and second vice chair of the Business Management Information Technology Committee.
Well recognized for his contributions to NAHB, NJBA and METRO, Mon has received numerous awards from these associations throughout the years. In 2014, Mon was named a senior life director for NAHB and received the Silver Hammer Award, as well as the Sponsors' Choice Award from NJBA. The Silver Hammer Award is presented to an active member who has been inducted into the Builders Hall of Fame and has received the Builder Continuing Service Award. Mon received both accolades for a lifetime of dedication to NJBA.
"Dean has been a tremendous leader throughout his decades of experience with this association,"
About Mon Group Properties, Inc.
Dean R. Mon, president/CEO founded D.R. Mon Group, Inc. in 1985. He turned the focus of the company to providing housing that the typical American could afford in 1995 when he realized that New Jersey did not provide its residents with enough acceptable housing options. D.R. Mon Group, Inc., MonGroup Properties, Inc. and its family of independent companies continues the tradition of building homes that the workforce can afford and is a market leader in providing green urban living options and award winning communities. More information is available on http://www.MonGroupNJ.com.
About NAHB
The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) is a Washington-based trade association representing more than 140,000 members involved in home building, remodeling, multifamily construction, property management, subcontracting, design, housing finance, building product manufacturing and other aspects of residential and light commercial construction. NAHB is affiliated with 700 state and local home builder associations around the country. NAHB's builder members will construct about 80 percent of the new housing units projected for this year.
