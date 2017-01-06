News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
ski search engine Snowcomparison chooses Barcelona for thier European operations
Snowcomparison is a ski resort search enabling skiers to find the best ski resorts in the world based on their personal search criteria.
Former Australian ski pro and Heli-ski resort co-owner, David Freuden, has launched the Snowcomparison website for skiers and boarders looking to get the most from their resort of choice.
David has chosen to base Snowcomparison's European operations in Barcelona to focus on catering to the European ski enthusiast.
"Europe has over 2,000 ski resorts which accounts for approx. 60% of the global ski holiday market, so it made sense to base ourselves here. I choose Barcelona due to their multi-national culture, climate and working environment."
Snowcomparison allows skiers and boarders to search for a resort that suits them based on terrain, vertical drop and accommodation prices. The site currently has 2870 resorts in 60 countries with more being added regularly and is driven by one man's frustration to create a whole world of skier's joy.
"I was in Prague late last year and wanted to ski some of the intrepid Eastern and Central European resorts but I could only speak English" says Freuden of the reasoning behind Snowcomparison (http://snowcomparison.com/
"So when a local did give me recommendations I was unable to pronounce, remember or spell the resort name. I realized what I wanted was a search engine that allowed me to find the resort right for my style of skiing in a geographical location I would be in. Thus Snowcomparison was born."
The site ensures users can find somewhere new to ski in far away lands with unpronounceable names without getting disappointed when they got there. Search results allow resorts to be seen as a stand alone resort to review on the page or side by side for comparisons.
The site accommodation booking system is powered by The Priceline Group, owners Bookings.com with the largest range of hotels in ski resorts worldwide so you know it's reliable, extensive and good value.
Freuden knows his stuff. Born to one of the founding members of the Thredbo Ski Patrol he has spent his life on snow and went on to become a professional skier and a co-owner of Skeena Heli Skiing before selling his share of the start-up in 2014, Freuden has a solid understanding of the world of snow as a skier, a traveller and a professional.
More information:
Visit https://snowcomparison.com/
Email media@snowcomparison.com (mailto:media@
Contact
Aneta Bachanova [PR Manager]
Snowcomparison
***@snowcomparison.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse