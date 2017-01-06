Drive for Lean Operations Joins Shackletons

Trevor Cartwright, Operations Director at Shackletons

-- New operations appointment sees leading furniture manufacturer Shackletons expand its team with Trevor Cartwright taking the role of Operations Director.Trevor comes to Shackletons from his previous role as Operations Director at the YTM Group and will be responsible for building the company's established reputation as a premier supplier of quality furniture.Ensuring continuous improvement and consistency within the company's service and production processes, Trevor will adopt a clear strategy to drive change through a 'Lean Philosophy' implementation.Trevor Cartwright says: "Successes are achieved by team members working in harmony and driving in the same direction. It's nice to be part of a successful team knowing that the people around you have the same drive and commitment. Shackletons have a positive approach and a strong core team that rise to the challenges – I have never heard anyone say 'that can't be done' and that's what I like, a positive approach."Trevor will drive the company's 'lean' business policy ensuring it is applied, understood and embedded as 'second nature' and a way of thinking for all within the company.Shackletons have been in the business of creating comfort for over 50 years and are the UK's leading design and manufacturer of specialist contract furniture for the healthcare sector.