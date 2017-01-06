Allocate Software establishes new organisation to support defence, maritime and offshore industries

New OneView Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution also opens doors to wider vertical business sectors

End

-- Allocate Software, a leading provider of workforce and resource optimisation software, has established a new organisation to support the company's continued growth in its defence, maritime and offshore business. The new company, Dynama has been created as a stand-alone business and reflects the company's strategy to focus separately on both its core healthcare and its non-healthcare capabilities. As an independent operation, Dynama will have greater agility to provide the specialist knowledge and technology necessary for customers in heavily regulated industries outside of healthcare, where legislative compliance, health & safety and the deployment of scarce, expensive and highly qualified resource are top priorities.At the same time, Dynama has invested in upgrading its original OffshoreSuite and DefenceSuite resource planning and workforce scheduling solutions. The new product OneView is based on scalable Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) architecture that saves on infrastructure costs and capital expenditure. It provides a powerful business case for CEOs and CFOs looking to maximise their return on investment (ROI) in technology. OneView provides industry leaders with a dynamic understanding of the demands on personnel, assets and other resources anywhere in the world, at any time – all from a single, integrated platform.Andrew Carwardine, General Manager Worldwide at Dynama said, "Our customers rely on our proven track record to help them deliver complicated projects, often in dangerous situations, with fast and efficient workforce and resource optimisation strategies. With Dynama 100% dedicated to their cause, we look forward to sharing our in-depth industry knowledge, creative thinking and innovative technology to solve their toughest problems, enhance their competitive advantage and drive their businesses forward."Furthermore, the flexibility of OneView's SaaS architecture makes it easy to deliver tailored solutions to a diverse set of customers, opening up new markets and revenue opportunities from segments such as civil engineering, corporate, cruise & crewing, oil & gas, manned security, shipping, transport & infrastructure and the uniformed public sector.Dr Sati Sian, Chief Executive Officer of Allocate Software concluded, "These are exciting times for our company and for the industry at large. Our customers work in some of the most challenging, fast moving and regulated industries in the world. As a company we have set very high standards over the last 25 years. The creation of Dynama and the launch of OneView illustrates our investment in our solutions and our continuing commitment to the success of our customers, while opening the door to opportunities in additional vertical sectors."To find out more about Dynama and OneView, visit the new website at www.dynama.global-ends-Dynama, an Allocate Software company, builds on 25 years' heritage and is a leading provider of maritime and defence workforce deployment software. Headquartered in London, Dynama has a new office in Canberra (Australia) with sales and support in the USA.Its flagship product, OneView, is designed to underpin complex workforce management in safety critical, highly skilled and legislated environments, delivering both safe staffing and productivity savings by way of informed decision making.For more information, visit www.dynama.globalPress contact:Mary PhillipsPR Artistry LimitedT: +44 (0)1491 639500E: mary@pra-ltd.co.uk