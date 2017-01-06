News By Tag
What all content creators desperately need
Buying and selling music rights just got easier with 'SOUNDFLOOR' – service launched with the New Year
SOUNDFLOOR provides two main functions: a 'Library' where artists are able to directly sell their creative music to purchasers in a form of an open market and 'Project'; a music production freelancing/
As an open market, artists and producers are given the freedom to determine the pricing and usage permission of the music and audio sources they wish to license while purchasers are given the opportunity to not only purchase a specific license but also if the artist offers, gain full ownership and copyrights to the audio. When a full copyright is purchased, the original DAW (Digital Audio Workstation)
A high quality streaming service is also provided where a partial segment of the registered music content uploaded by the artist can be previewed.
SOUNDFLOOR has also integrated an audio content recognition function to prevent users from registering audio that already exists and to protect the rights of the artists' registered music.
During the beta period, full version listen passes will be given to the users each day allowing a full duration listen of any registered music rather than just the default preview and for all purchases, no sales commission fees will be applied. A special online event will take place where the top 5 weekly artists will be chosen and rewarded with a small gift directly from SOUNDFLOOR.
CEO of SOUNDFLOOR Isaac Jung, stated that he "hopes that this service will meet and satisfy the needs of home-recorders, self-producers, and all those are involved with creative content production. We will try our best to provide the purchasers with exactly what they're listening for in an outstanding quality at a reasonable price and open up opportunities for talented artists to enter the mainstream market."
