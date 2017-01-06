 
January 2017
Hurry In For the January Sale Event at Tile Outlets of America

Visitors to Florida's Tile Outlets of America stores from January 13 through 23, 2017 will discover remarkable savings on porcelain and ceramic tile, marble, travertine, mosaics and more during the January Sale Event.
 
 
TAMPA, Fla. - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- During the January 2017 Sale Event, Tile Outlets of America, with stores in Fort Myers, Sarasota and Tampa, Florida, will offer savings of up to 90% on hundreds of first-quality porcelain and ceramic tile, marble, travertine, flooring, mosaics and more all in-stock and ready to go. The sale event takes place from January 13 through 23, 2017.

"When you visit Tile Outlets, you are sure to find the perfect tile, travertine, marble or glass mosaic product to transform a wall or floor," says Don Aronin, president and chief executive officer, Tile Outlets of America. "When you do so during the January Sale Event, you'll not only have a chance to explore and fall in love with the mosaics, wood look planks, rectangular tile and more we have available in-stock, but you'll also find them at truly great prices!"

Tile Outlets of America's in-stock products include: ceramic and porcelain tile; glass, metal and stone mosaics; decorative inserts and liners; bathroom accessories such as stone sinks, soap dishes and towel bars; and tile installation products including saws, mortars, grouts, glues and everything in-between. Other items, such as kitchen and bath cabinetry, can be special ordered for rapid delivery from the Fort Myers and Tampa stores.

Visitors to Tile Outlets of America during the January Sale Event can expect to find significant savings with discounts on:

· More than 250 selections of Porcelain and Ceramic tile - from $.59 per square foot on ceramic tile and $.79 per square foot on porcelain tile

· More than 65 selections of Wood Look Plank tile – from $1.28 per square foot

· More than 40 selections of Rectangular tile – from $.79 per square foot

· More than 500 selections of Mosaics – from $.99 each

· More than 100 selections of Travertine and Marble – from $.19 each for 4x4 tumbled stone, from $1.58 per square foot for 18x18, and Roman Patterns from $1.99 per square foot

· More than 10 selections of Ledger Panels – from $2.99 each

Also available is 12 months special financing.

Each Tile Outlets store includes an Inspiration Center where customers can see how mosaics, pencils and tile in different finishes look together. They can view and touch the different types of tile and textures. They also can sit down to discuss their project with any of Tile Outlet's experienced sales associates who can help with design and planning. Store managers and sales associates at all Tile Outlets of America stores have been certified as Ceramic Tile Specialists by the Ceramic Tile Institute of America.

In addition to tile and stone, visitors can purchase tile installation tools and supplies, as well as setting materials. A referral list of expert installers is available upon request and home delivery can be arranged.

All Tile Outlets of America stores – in Fort Myers, Sarasota and Tampa – are open 7 days a week and regularly feature manager's specials.

To learn more about the Tile Outlets of America January Sale Event, visit http://www.tileoutlets.com/january-sale-event.

##

Tile Outlets of America, with stores in Fort Myers, Sarasota and Tampa and online at TileOutlets.com, sells first quality ceramic and porcelain tile, stone, mosaics and more for the home, all in-stock and ready to go at incredibly low prices. Tile Outlets takes seriously its Promise to Customers, backing it up with the Peace of Mind Commitment. Tile Outlets of America, "where dreams become reality... for a whole lot less."

Tile Outlets of America was founded in 2002. Corporate offices are located in Atlanta, GA. For more information, visit http://www.TileOutlets.com.

Click to Share