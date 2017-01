Brothers In Arms CD by Alex Grata & Anton Darusso Now Available for Pre-Order

Melodic Metal Artist Alex Grata & Anton Darusso release debut album in CD and High Quality Digital Formats

brothers in arms album cover

Nick Katona at Melodic Revolution Records

Nick Katona at Melodic Revolution Records

--01) Nothing to Hide (03:58)Music & Lyrics by A. Darusso02) Blind (02:13)Music by A. Grata & Lyrics by V. Kokarev03) It's Time for Love (04:56)Music & Lyrics by A. Darusso04) Drops of Compassion (03:21)Music by A. Grata & Lyrics by U. Nevmerjitskaiya05) Frozen Tears (04:52)Music & Lyrics by A. Darusso06) So Many Ways to Go (04:05)Music by A. Grata & Lyrics by U. Nevmerjitskaiya07) When the Music's Over (04:02)Music & Lyrics by A. Grata08) Super Hero (03:18)Music by A. Grata & Lyrics by S. Sitnkov09) Keep the Fire Burning (03:40)Music by A. Grata & Lyrics by O. 'Kobra' Hovrin10) Angel Like You (03:23)Music & Lyrics by A. Grata11) Ocean (Gorky Park Cover)12) Drops of Compassion (Russian Version)Music by A. Grata & Lyrics by U. Nevmerjitskaiya13) In God We Trust (Russian Version)Music by O. Gusev & Lyrics by A. GrataAlex Grata: Vocals and Assorted Instruments (Sixth Sense, Voices of Babylon, Solo)Anton Darusso: Vocals and Assorted Instruments (Wings Of Destiny, Voices of Babylon. Solo)Jason Jenkins: Guitar Solo on 2 (Antares Duo, Solo)Dmitry 4Vergov: Guitar Solo on 4, 10, 11Dmitry Turin: Guitar Solo on 1, 4, 6, 11 (Darusso, Voices of Babylon)Toledo: Rapper 6, 8Olga Larina: Backing Vocals 6Marco Vinicio Castro Pinagel: Arrangement, Programing Guitars 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11Roman Zaslavsky: Arrangement, Programing 8, 12Girls-Band: Assorted Vocals 10Sixth Sense 2Written & Produced by Alex Grata & Anton DarussoMixed by Alex GrataArtwork by Ed Unitskyhttp://mrrmusic.com/Grata-Darusso/Alex Grata: alexgrata@gmail.comNick Katona: info@melodicrevolutionrecords.com