Exact Solar Earns Angie's List Super Service Award for Fourth Consecutive Year
Award reflects consistently high level of customer service in the solar industry
Mark Bortman, Exact Solar owner, was pleased to receive the esteemed award for the fourth consecutive year. "Our neighbors are exploring and embracing solar energy like never before, and we are proud to be a part of the solar revolution. Consumers are realizing that going solar allows them to not only take control of their finances, but also reduce their carbon footprint and be a part of a clean energy future. But this is bigger than eliminating electric bills and moving away from dirty fossil fuels. This is a movement that is bringing communities together to educate each other, advocate for change and solarize together. We are especially proud of the connections and ties that we have created with these communities, as well as advocacy groups and non-profits in 2016, and look forward to working together to solarize more homes and businesses in the coming year."
Mr. Bortman stressed that a key to Exact Solar's success is providing each customer with the ideal system for their energy needs using only the highest quality components. Exact Solar recognizes that each customer and each home is different and designs each system with that and the customer's goals in mind. Their wide range of offerings, including solar PV, solar water heating and solar pool heating systems, along with battery backup, off-grid, flat-roof and ground-mounted options, make Exact Solar unique in their ability to fulfill any solar need.
This achievement is particularly significant as Angie's List experienced unprecedented member growth in 2016. More than 1.6 million consumers, many of whom were eager to quickly hire highly qualified service pros, joined Angie's List after the company added a new, free membership tier.
"Companies that can meet higher demands without missing a beat in their exemplary performance standards truly do stand apart from their peers," said Angie's List Founder Angie Hicks. "Only a fraction of the solar energy companies in Greater Philadelphia area were able to do it."
Angie's List Super Service Award 2015 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include an "A" rating in overall grade, recent grade, and review period grade; the company must be in good standing with Angie's List, pass a background check and abide by Angie's List operational guidelines.
Angie's List helps facilitate happy transactions between nearly 3 million consumers nationwide and its collection of highly-rated service providers in 720 categories of service, ranging from home improvement to health care. Built on a foundation of authentic reviews of local service, Angie's List connects consumers directly to its online marketplace of services from member-reviewed providers, and offers unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.
Exact Solar is one of the only companies in the PA/NJ service area with extensive experience in all three types of solar energy systems: solar electric, solar water heating and solar pool heating. Service area includes southeast PA and south-central NJ. A 30% federal tax credit is currently in place to reduce the cost of installing solar energy systems/solar panels for homes and businesses. For more information:
