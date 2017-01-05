News By Tag
NTI Introduces a 4K HDMI USB KVM Extender Over IP with Video Wall Support
4K HDMI USB KVM Over IP Extender provides remote KVM (USB keyboard, USB mouse, and 4Kx2K HDMI monitor) access to a USB computer up to 400 feet (122 meters) over a Gigabit network using a single CAT5e/6 cable.
The extender consists of the ST-IPUSB4K-L-
The local and remote units can be connected together for a Point-to-Point connection up to 400 feet via CAT5e/6 cable or a Point-to-Many connection via a Gigabit network switch up to 1,000 feet. Support for multiple transmitters requires a managed Gigabit network switch with VLAN/IGMP support. Video wall installations from 1x2 to 8x8 screens are supported and managed using the built-in software. The displays can be rotated 90, 180 and 270°.
The extender supports Ultra-HD 4Kx2K resolutions to 3840x2160 (30Hz), is HDCP compliant, and can load individual EDID tables from monitors. The four USB ports on the receiver are used to connect a keyboard, mouse, flashdrive, and/or Hard Disk Drive (HDD). The unit provides full Infrared Remote (IR) control of the HDMI source from the remote HDTV using the existing source remote control. Support for 2-way RS232 commands at a baud rate up to 115200 enables flexible control of devices attached to the extender.
Available for immediate sale, the ST-IPUSB4K-L-
For more information, visit http://www.networktechinc.com/
