NTI Introduces a 4K HDMI USB KVM Extender Over IP with Video Wall Support

4K HDMI USB KVM Over IP Extender provides remote KVM (USB keyboard, USB mouse, and 4Kx2K HDMI monitor) access to a USB computer up to 400 feet (122 meters) over a Gigabit network using a single CAT5e/6 cable.
 
 
st-ipusb4k-vw
st-ipusb4k-vw
 
CLEVELAND - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Aurora, OH: Network Technologies Inc (NTI) today announced the addition of the XTENDEX® 4K HDMI USB KVM Extender Over IP with Video Wall Support to its popular line of KVM extenders. It provides remote KVM (USB keyboard, USB mouse, and 4Kx2K HDMI monitor) access to a USB computer up to 400 feet (122 meters) over a Gigabit network using a single CAT5e/6 cable.

The extender consists of the ST-IPUSB4K-L-VW local unit that connects to a computer and the ST-IPUSB4K-R-VW remote unit that connects to an HDMI monitor, 3.5mm stereo audio speakers, and up to four USB devices (keyboard, mouse, flashdrive, HDD, or touchscreen display).

The local and remote units can be connected together for a Point-to-Point connection up to 400 feet via CAT5e/6 cable or a Point-to-Many connection via a Gigabit network switch up to 1,000 feet. Support for multiple transmitters requires a managed Gigabit network switch with VLAN/IGMP support. Video wall installations from 1x2 to 8x8 screens are supported and managed using the built-in software. The displays can be rotated 90, 180 and 270°.

The extender supports Ultra-HD 4Kx2K resolutions to 3840x2160 (30Hz), is HDCP compliant, and can load individual EDID tables from monitors. The four USB ports on the receiver are used to connect a keyboard, mouse, flashdrive, and/or Hard Disk Drive (HDD). The unit provides full Infrared Remote (IR) control of the HDMI source from the remote HDTV using the existing source remote control. Support for 2-way RS232 commands at a baud rate up to 115200 enables flexible control of devices attached to the extender.

Available for immediate sale, the ST-IPUSB4K-L-VW local unit costs $525 and the ST-IPUSB4K-R-VW remote unit costs $510.

For more information, visit http://www.networktechinc.com/4k-kvm-ip-extender.html

Media Contact
Sabrina Moran
330-562-7070
sabrina.moran@ntigo.com
