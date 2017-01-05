News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
SunQuest Cruises SOLARIS Yacht Wins 2017 WeddingWire and Knot Wedding Venue Awards
Eighth consecutive year winner of testimonial-based accolades for yacht wedding venue in Destin Florida
"We are honored and grateful that our wedding planners and yacht venue have been top-rated by our clients for eight consecutive years," stated James Murray, General Manager for SunQuest Cruises. "Our goal with every wedding from start to finish is to give the couple and their guests an unforgettable wedding experience with excellence in service, quality, professionalism and timeliness."
In 2017, only two percent of the 300,000 local wedding professionals listed on TheKnot.com have received the distinguished Best of Weddings accolade. In its eleventh year, The Knot assessed almost one million reviews from real couples across the various vendor categories. These winners represent the best of the best for wedding planning professionals that a bride or groom would want to consider for their own unique wedding. Two years ago, the SOLARIS was also inducted into the Knot's Best of Weddings Hall of Fame, awarded to exceptional wedding professionals who have earned four or more The Knot Best of Weddings awards.
The WeddingWire Couples' Choice Awards® 2017 recognizes the top five percent of wedding professionals in the WeddingWire Network who demonstrate excellence in quality, service, responsiveness and professionalism. Winners are determined solely based on reviews from real newlyweds and their experiences working with SunQuest Cruises SOLARIS. Award-winning vendors are distinguished for the quality, quantity, consistency and timeliness of the reviews they have received from their past clients.
"The Couples' Choice Awards' ninth year features one of the most impressive groups of dedicated and acclaimed wedding professionals yet," said Timothy Chi, CEO, WeddingWire. "It is our honor to work with high-caliber merchants, such as SunQuest Cruises, who not only make a couple's big day possible, but also contribute to the more than 2.5 million U.S. reviews represented on WeddingWire. We congratulate all of this year's winners on their achievements."
As the only dining and entertainment yacht in Northwest Florida, the SOLARIS yacht cruises year-round from the all-inclusive Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort for destination weddings, receptions, rehearsal dinners and other bridal events for up to 150 people. The 125-foot yacht venue was specifically built with Destin weddings in mind, boasting three indoor and outdoor decks including an open air, sky deck for sunset ceremonies on the open waters, a private bridal suite and a full-service bar. All Destin wedding packages include the services of a full-time, award-winning wedding planner as well as special event menus prepared on board the yacht's galley by executive chefs.
Additional information, videos and photos on Destin weddings can be found at www.SunQuestCruises.com. Wedding planners can be reached at 850.650.2519.
Contact
Angela Triplett for SunQuest Cruises
***@amtcomm.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse