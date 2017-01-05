 
Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
111098765


ICS is calling for papers for its 2017 Black Thunder:Power of Black Voices Towards 2020 Conference

Indigenous Conference Services is pleased to announce the Call for Papers is now open for its 2017 Black Thunder Towards 2020 Conference on December 13-15, 2017..
 
 
HERVEY BAY, Australia - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The Black Thunder: The Power of Black Voices Towards 2020 Conference scheduled to be held in Canberra on December 13-15, 2017 will bring together many of this country's Indigenous leaders, academics, politicians, activists, Indigenous elders, cultural advocates and those who are making a contribution to the struggle of self-determination for Indigenous people in Australia through their leadership and actions from grassroots communities.

It is designed to be both inspiring, self empowering whilst providing the opportunities for delegates to evaluate what the future holds for Indigenous People at the same time, making a bold statement to the wider community that Indigenous self determination is both strong and gaining a stronger momentum each day.

The structure of the program will revolve around the following conference themes:
Strengthening and keeping our "cultural identity".
Empowering and developing strong leadership
The complexity of funding Australian's First Nations Peoples services
Healing Circle with National, State and Territory governments and organisations
Closing the Gap -Indigenous Health What will 2020 hold in the future?
Indigenous Education - Our pathway to education to 2020
Justice (What will our incarceration rates be by 2020?)
Strengthening our families, youth and elders and enhancing community resilience
Business - Economic development from a business perspective
Tackling racism now and towards 2020
A Treaty & Australia's recognition of its First Nation Peoples
Recognition of Aboriginal Land Rights

Presenters are encouraged to submit their papers articulating connection to one or more of the themes detailed above. ICS encourage all presenters to submit abstracts that cater for the broad audience of delegates comprising of Indigenous leaders, academics, politicians, activists, Indigenous Elders, cultural advocates, industry professionals, CEOs, senior managers and policy makers.

The structure of presentations for successful papers will be either presentations or workshops. Presentations (45 minutes) will report on original research, innovative programs, professional practices, and advances relating to the research and practice of developing knowledge, skills and practice in Indigenous affairs. These sessions must be engaging and interactive. Seating for presentations are round table mimicking a yarning circle. Whereas, workshops (45 minutes) offer opportunities to develop participants' skills using a variety of interactive methods. This session is interactive, practical, and hands-on and offers presenters the opportunity to conduct the session as a panel to debate on controversial and contested topics before their audience - who are at the same time encouraged to play an active role in the discussion. Seating for workshops are cabaret-style.

To submit a paper, please complete the Submit-A-Paper form online at this link:http://www.indigenoushealth.net/ ICS does not subsidise presenters who are accepted to attend the conference; however, we will provide a letter of invitation to present a paper that can be used to apply for Australian visa requirements and institutional information. Papers cannot be accepted after the closing date, 31st January 2017; hence, we encourage you to submit your paper early. For further information, please visit our main conference website at http://www.indigenousconferences.com/

Liza Callaghan
0741942803
adminics@iinet.net.au
Source:Indigenous Conference Services
