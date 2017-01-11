 
Industry News





January 2017
A New UI For You and I: Zangi Version 4.0

Zangi version 4.0 has officially been released on Android and iOS. The messenger that works everywhere has greeted the new year with a new user interface to help our customers get even more out of our app.
 
 
New Zangi Logo
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Zangi's brand new version is complete with a new logo and improvements on the user interface that are tailored to our customers needs & wants. Improving the old and introducing new features was the aim of this newest version of Zangi.

A completely new user interface makes the existing features much easier to use and also makes way for great new features.

Some of the new and improved features allow you to:

• Send any file type you want to other users
• Consume even less data during calls while maintaining superb audio/video quality
• Monitor your data usage directly from the app after each call
• Boost app performance
• Use a much better photo/video browser
• Send new and refreshed emoticons!

The new overall look and feel of the app is more in line with the clean and cutting edge nature of Zangi's technology.

Although the app may have a new look we have surely not forgotten the features that got us here in the first place: reliable messaging and crystal clear audio/video call quality that uses an industry leading low amount of data.

Be sure to check it out for yourself, see and hear the difference Zangi can make for you.

About Zangi:

Founded in 2009, Zangi is a pioneer in simple, secure and affordable technological solutions that has fundamentally changed the way people can communicate. Offering a unique White Label solution to clients, Zangi is dedicated to bringing video conferencing to those who are looking for a complete and hassle-free solution.

https://zangi.com/news/heres-whats-new-zangi-version-4-0/

