R&B Artist Rob Bess Is Simply The "Best"
The Sensational Rob Bess proves why he's a true artist & "Simply The BEST"
Rob Bess with Eric (EQ) Young on Bass "Con Funk Shun fame", Martin Luther (not the king) and Tony Vic has step outside the box with this track which is what we'd expect from an artist of the caliber of a Rob Bess.
Each artist brings a unique style to the track, as yes you will love what you hear adding it to your playlist, hitting the repeat button, for you won't be able to get enough of this track.
This follows on the heels of the chart topping single "Nookie" that had all the ladies saying "you'll end up with no "Nookie" just keep on doing what you're doing,
Rob Bess now with MRE Entertainment drops the single before teaming up with KLM Entertainment/
Rob Bess who reminds you a lot of the great Montel Jordan, but with a little more flair is a dynamic performer and lights up any stage with a presence that's second to none, yet he doesn't mind getting down with any artists touring today!
Rob Bess is doing it and doing it well and you just need to pickup any Rob Bess song to know this, be it "Stay or To Make You Love me" you've won the lottery, the jackpot, the whole kit & kaboodle, Rob Bess is the man!
Rob Bess is a Writer, Producer, Arranger, Composer and an actor as he's starring in the play Suspicoius lies and Sweet Potato Pies where he performs his forth coming release "Story" bringing the audiences to their feet!
Don't sleep on this artist, you'll miss everything for as we know "nothing comes to a sleeper but a dream", Wake up see him, listen to his music, witness one of the fastest rising stars in the world.
