Brighton Publishing releases print edition of "In the Dragon's Shadow" by G.S. Baker

"This is a book so engaging, it will keep the reader relentlessly turning page after page"

In the Dragon's Shadow

Don McGuire

Synopsis: Minnie Sayber at 18 years old has it all together—until it all falls apart. Life is good and she has found purpose in using her Gift to heal those in need. She is well liked, part of the king's inner circle, and even the degrading nickname of "Skinny Minnie" has largely been forgotten. Yes, things are good, but when an ambassadorial delegation arrives from Taninim with a proposal that would bring peace between the two feuding city states, things begin to go all wrong for her.Very quickly, Minnie finds herself plunged into a world of intrigue, assassination, and violent political maneuvering that threatens not only her own life, but the life of her friends and her king. Together with Roy, the young man from The Phoenix Quest, she must embark on a dangerous mission that threatens to undermine everything she's ever held dear or believed in. When intense personal feelings clash with duty, Minnie is faced with a reckless decision that could very well get her killed, no matter what she does.The island cares not for these things and its seasons turn on its own schedule, and Minnie and her companions find that Taninim and their plots are only part of the danger they must face. Caught out in the wilds during the upheaval of the Rebirth, Minnie will be forced to complete her mission in a world that radically and even violently changes around her. The Year of the Dragon has come and the Dragon's power overshadows the land. The Dragon is aware of Minnie's mission, and he has plans of his own for her and her friends.From the talented pen of G.S. Baker comes this spectacular work of a magical island filled with brilliant charismatic characters that takes the reader on a superb adventure with many unexpected twists and turns. "An incredibly talented work with a story so realistic, we feel as if we were actually on The Isle of the Phoenix," said Brighton Publishing.G. S. Baker lives in the southwest with his lovely wife and four children. An avid reader and writer, this series is his first venture into the young adult arena. Inspiration for the Isle of the Phoenix novels came from an honest dismay at the lack of clean, wholesome, adventure stories for his children.Figuring he would just write them himself, he developed the concepts of the Island with the purpose of being able to produce dozens of adventure stories for his children to aid them in the transition into adulthood.He believes that being a husband and a dad is his greatest calling, and writing has become an outlet to share his understanding of life with those closest to him—while having quite a bit of fun doing it.