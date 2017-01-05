 
January 2017





Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)

The report Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market provides an in-depth analysis of the market on a global scale along with the regional markets.
 
 
DELHI, India - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Sterilization is a process used to remove or inactivate all forms of viable organisms from a particular product. It is extensively used in hospitals and other treatment places to keep the patients away from the healthcare associated infections. The healthcare associated infections are becoming one of the leading causes of deaths currently. Steam sterilization used to be the most common form of sterilization but presently low temperature sterilization is more widely used since it helps in sterilization of complex medical equipments. The high temperatures used in steam sterilization are not well suited for heat sensitive materials and instruments and therefore, low temperature sterilization methods are preferred.

Low temperature sterilization has seen an increase in the demand due to rise in minimal invasive surgeries. The competition in the low temperature sterilization industry is increasing due to the growing industry and an increased demand. Companies are coming up with new products which may further increase the competition.

As per the report "Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market: Industry Analysis and Outlook (2017-2021)" by Koncept Analytics, the demand for low temperature sterilization market will be driven by improving economic growth, growth in ageing population, increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing life expectancy rate, increasing surgical procedures, increase in healthcare associated infections, and occurrence of superbugs. Some of the noteworthy trends and developments of this industry are introduction of new products, increasing popularity of low temperature sterilization and sterilization of gastro intestinal endoscopes. However, the expansion of low temperature sterilization market is hindered by negative effect of tough competition and legal regulations.

The report by Koncept Analytics presents an in-depth analysis of the global market. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the industry are being presented in this report. A thorough analysis has been conducted on key market players covering their business overview, product portfolio, financial overview and business strategies.

List of Charts

Medical Reprocessing Life Cycle
Global Infection Prevention Market by Value (2012-2016)
Global Infection Prevention Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)
Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market by Value (2012-2016)
Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)
Global Low Temperature Sterilization -Annual Replacement Value (2012-2016)
Global Low Temperature Sterilization – Annual Replacement Value Forecast (2017-2021)
Global Low Temperature Sterilization Unit Forecast (2016-2021)
Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market by Geography (2016)
The US Infection Prevention Market by Value (2012-2016)
The US Infection Prevention Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)
The US Low Temperature Sterilization Market by Value (2012-2016)
The US Low Temperature Sterilization Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)
The US Low Temperature Sterilization - Annual Replacement Value Forecast (2016-2021)
The US Low Temperature Sterilization Unit Forecast (2016-2021)
Leading Cause of Death in the US (2016)
Europe US Low Temperature Sterilization Market by Value (2012-2016)
Europe Low Temperature Sterilization Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)
Europe Low Temperature Sterilization - Annual Replacement Value Forecast (2016-2021)
Europe Low Temperature Sterilization Unit Forecast (2016-2021)
ROW Low Temperature Sterilization Market by Value (2012-2016)
ROW Low Temperature Sterilization Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)
ROW Low Temperature Sterilization -Annual Replacement Value Forecast (2016-2021)
ROW Low Temperature Sterilization Unit Forecast (2016-2021)
Global Ageing Population (2007-2016)
The US Life Expectancy Rate (2009-2016)
Global Healthcare Expenditure (2007-2016)
The US Surgical Procedures (2003-2023)
Global GDP Growth (2008-2016)
The US Healthcare Associated Infections (2003-2023)
Deaths from Drug Resistant Infections Forecast (2050)
Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market Forecast (2013-2020)
J&J's Revenues Share by Product Sales (2015)
J&J's Sales and Net Income (2011-2015)
Getinge's Net Sales by Segment (2015)
Getinge's Net Sales and Net Income (2011-2015)
STERIS Revenue by Type (2015)
STERIS Revenue by Geography (2015)
STERIS Revenue and Net Income (2011-2015)
3M Sales by Business Segment (2015)
3M Sales by Geography (2015)
3M Sales and Net Income (2011-2015)

List of Tables

Types of Sterilization
Advantages and Disadvantages of Types of Sterilization
Low Temperature Sterilization Methods
Evaluation of Low Temperature Sterilizers by Company (2015)
Financial Comparison in Medical Sterilization by Company (2015)
Competition in Medical Sterilization by Business Emphasis (2015)

For more Information:

http://www.konceptanalytics.com/Researchreport/global-low...

Koncept Analytics

Vikas Gupta

(Business Development Manager)

FFCS-36, Ansal Plaza

Vaishali, Ghaziabad

U.P - 201010

Tele: +91-120-4130959

Mobile: +91-9871694789

Mail ID – vikas@konceptanalytics.com

Koncept Analytics
Email:***@konceptanalytics.com
Posted By:***@konceptanalytics.com Email Verified
