Hip Hop Recording Artist Suspens Jr® Debuts New Album January 13
The album"Thirteen"
The official album release premieres globally on January 13 and will be available for purchase on worldwide digital outlets including iTunes, Amazon, Groove Music, Pandora, Tidal, Spotify and other major music outlets.
The album includes a custom designed art cover that displays the number thirteen translated into a variety of world languages including Chinese, French, German, English and Spanish to name a few.
The announcement of the debut of "Thirteen" is currently featured on RapAttackLives.com.
See feature in Jammerzine Magazine: https://jammerzine.com/
For more information, please visit:
https://www.soundcloud.com/
www. twitter.com/
www.instagram.com/
iTunes:https://
Media Contact
AWJ Platinum PR
***@awjplatinum.com
