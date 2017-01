Hip Hop Recording Artist Suspens Jr® Debuts New Album January 13

Suspens Jr®

-- Hip Hop recording artist Suspens Jr® is officially releasing his new album "Thirteen" on January 13. Prior to the full album release, the pre-launch of the signature track, "Thirteen," kicked off on New Year's Day exclusively on iTunes with a media feature in Jammerzine Magazine.The album"Thirteen"features thirteen original songs with lyrics and music written and performed by 13-year-old Suspens Jr®. The project was exec produced by Suspens®.The official album release premieres globally on January 13 and will be available for purchase on worldwide digital outlets including iTunes, Amazon, Groove Music, Pandora, Tidal, Spotify and other major music outlets.The album includes a custom designed art cover that displays the number thirteen translated into a variety of world languages including Chinese, French, German, English and Spanish to name a few.The announcement of the debut of "Thirteen" is currently featured on RapAttackLives.com.The album "Thirteen" will available for purchase on worldwide digital outlets on January 13.See feature in Jammerzine Magazine: https://jammerzine.com/ hip-hop-recording- artist-suspens- j... For more information, please visit:https://www.soundcloud.com/Suspens-Jrwww. twitter.com/SuspensJrwww.instagram.com/SuspensJr/iTunes:https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/thirteen/id1188762698