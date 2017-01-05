 
News By Tag
* Itunes
* Amazon
* Hip Hop News
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
111098765

Hip Hop Recording Artist Suspens Jr® Debuts New Album January 13

 
 
Suspens Jr®
Suspens Jr®
LOS ANGELES - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Hip Hop recording artist Suspens Jr® is officially releasing his new album "Thirteen" on January 13. Prior to the full album release, the pre-launch of the signature track, "Thirteen," kicked off on New Year's Day exclusively on iTunes with a media feature in Jammerzine Magazine.

The album"Thirteen" features thirteen original songs with lyrics and music written and performed by 13-year-old Suspens Jr®. The project was exec produced by Suspens®.

The official album release premieres globally on January 13 and will be available for purchase on worldwide digital outlets including iTunes, Amazon, Groove Music, Pandora, Tidal, Spotify and other major music outlets.

The album includes a custom designed art cover that displays the number thirteen translated into a variety of world languages including Chinese, French, German, English and Spanish to name a few.

The announcement of the debut of "Thirteen" is currently featured on RapAttackLives.com.

The album "Thirteen" will available for purchase on worldwide digital outlets on January 13.

See feature in Jammerzine Magazine: https://jammerzine.com/hip-hop-recording-artist-suspens-j...

For more information, please visit:

https://www.soundcloud.com/Suspens-Jr

www. twitter.com/SuspensJr

www.instagram.com/SuspensJr/

iTunes:https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/thirteen/id1188762698

Media Contact
AWJ Platinum PR
***@awjplatinum.com
End
Source:Suspens Jr®
Email:***@awjplatinum.com Email Verified
Tags:Itunes, Amazon, Hip Hop News
Industry:Music
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AWJ Platinum PR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share